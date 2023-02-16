Prince William’s bizarre accessory choice will make you do a double take

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William’s bizarre accessory choice might just have flown under the radar for some fans but once you notice it could make you do a double take.

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid their first joint official visit to Cornwall as Duke and Duchess of the county on February 9.

For this special engagement Prince William opted for a head-to-toe blue outfit but decided to wear two accessories you might not have spotted.

This royal news comes as we revealed the sweet way the Queen would prepare for Prince William's weekend trips to Windsor.

Whilst the Prince and Princess of Wales might not be glimpsed out and about again for several days given it’s Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ half-term break from Lambrook School, the couple’s schedules have been packed in recent weeks. The future King and Queen Consort made their first visit to Cornwall since becoming Duke and Duchess of Cornwall last year.

During this trip Prince William’s candid comment shed an intriguing light on his TV preferences and Kate Middleton rocked her favorite Hobbs coat and a studded belt. However, she wasn’t the only one who added extra details to her look in Falmouth, as Prince William’s bizarre accessory choice meant he was double-prepared.

(Image credit: Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Though it might not be immediately clear, certain snaps taken on the day reveal that the Prince of Wales was wearing two watches - one on either hand. Believed to be left-handed or at least ambidextrous after being seen writing with his left hand at engagements, Prince William opted for a classic family watch on his right hand.

This is reportedly an Omega Seamaster Diver 300 watch which features a blue dial and steel case and given his preference for wearing blue, this goes perfectly with plenty of his outfits. He’s regularly spotted wearing this particular watch which seems to be the senior royal’s go-to and it was even his choice for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It’s said to have been a gift from his late mother Princess Diana before her passing and so is likely also treasured for this special association. Prince William’s bizarre accessory choice to wear two watches saw him opt for a smartwatch on his left hand - visible just below his jacket sleeve in photos taken in Cornwall.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker with GPS, Swim Tracking & Up To 7 Day Battery, Was £129.99 , Now £102 (opens in new tab)| Amazon Make like Queen Camilla and take your goals further with this water-resistant health & fitness tracker packed with built-in GPS, innovative heart rate features, Fitbit Pay, and more.

According to Hello! (opens in new tab), this timepiece is a Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch which helps users to keep themselves informed on their fitness stats and performance. Known for his love of sports, Prince William perhaps chooses to wear this watch alongside his Omega one to monitor his exercise and fitness especially when he’s out and about all day during visits.

He’s not the only royal who seems to enjoy keeping on top of his fitness stats! Queen Camilla’s Fitbit has been spotted at various engagements over the years as well as her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She’s even worn her Fitbit to overseas tours with King Charles, indicating just how much she values it and its features. Whether you favor a classic watch purely for time-keeping or a more high-tech fitness-tracking watch or Fitbit, Prince William's bizarre accessory choice proves you might not always have to pick one over the other if you fancy stepping out in both.