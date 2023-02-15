The sweet way the Queen would prepare for Prince William's weekend trips to Windsor

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen would prepare for Prince William's weekend trips to Windsor in a particular way as he would await her grandson and heir's arrival.

Prince William went to Eton College school with Prince Harry as a young boy.

The Princes would regularly visit their grandmother on the weekends and travel to Windsor Castle nearby.

The Queen spent much of her time at Windsor Castle during her lifetime and even spent most of the lockdown at this property as opposed to her other palaces such as Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, or Sandringham House.

This castle was also perfectly positioned so that the Queen could be a doting grandmother who was able to spend time with her grandchildren who attended school in the local area.

Prince Harry and Prince William went to Eton School, a boarding school in Windsor, Berkshire, that has educated many aristocrats, politicians, and members of the Royal Family. While attending this boarding school as young boys, Harry and William were able to make brief trips to the Queen's home on the weekend and would share afternoon tea with her on a Sunday.

The Express (opens in new tab) reported, that Paul Burrell, a former Butler in the royal household, sais that the Queen would prepare for Prince William's arrival and ensure that he would be welcomed with a warm cup of tea when he got to the castle.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), Mr. Paul Burrell said, "Every Sunday granny [Queen Elizabeth II] would say to me, ‘William’s coming round for tea with his policeman so put an extra cup and saucer on the table’."

This sweet gesture was then followed up by a one-on-one chat with the young Prince reveals Paul. "She [Queen Elizabeth II] would teach him things in the Oak Room at Windsor which now he stands in as Prince of Wales," he said. "One day he will stand in that place as king and remember that little tea table with two places in front of the open fire where he would sit with his granny as she taught him about affairs of state which is quite incredible. So I’ve seen that development grow."

This time between the Prince likely helped him have a strong bond with the Queen. Paul also added that because William had to go to Eton, so did Harry. Which also meant that Prince Harry was later included in these visits to Her Majesty's home.

"Even going to school, Harry followed William’s trail. Diana was acutely aware of that because when William was destined to go to Eton, there was no choice for Harry but Eton," said Paul.

Not all of the Queen's grandchildren went to school in the home counties near their parents and some (such as Zara and Peter, Princess Anne's children) were educated in Gordonstoun in Scotland. This was the very school that Prince Philip attended as a child, as did Prince Charles. But reports suggest Prince Charles loathed this school, which is why his sons attended Eton instead.