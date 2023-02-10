Prince William’s candid comment sheds intriguing light on the royal’s TV preferences

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William’s candid comment during his recent engagement in Cornwall could be seen to have shed intriguing light on the future King’s TV preferences.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have undertaken their first official visit to Cornwall since becoming Duke and Duchess of Cornwall last year.

During their time in Falmouth Prince William made a casual remark that seemed to suggest he might be a fan of a 1980s TV show.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have now paid their first official joint visit to Cornwall since taking on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in September last year. For this special visit Kate Middleton rocked her favorite Hobbs coat and since the Royal Family wears blue so often it’s perhaps no surprise that Prince William opted for this go-to shade for his smart look. During their day in the seaside town, the future King and Queen Consort visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, where they met volunteers working on boats.

Prince William and Princess Kate gave riveting a go on a Helford Delta Class boat which dates back to the 1940s and is made of mahogany and oak. And according to the BBC (opens in new tab) the Prince of Wales expressed concern about possibly ruining the vessel and name-dropped a specific TV show.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It's probably safer if you show us - we don't want to be the ones who put a hole in it,” he said.

As they awaited their turn to work on the boat Prince William then apparently joked to Kate, "Make sure you do the right one; it's a bit like that Only Fools And Horses sketch with the chandeliers."

Starring acting legends David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as brothers Derek ‘Del Boy’ and Rodney Trotter, Only Fools and Horses is a British classic. It followed the ambitious Del Boy as he attempted to get rich quick with a variety of ingenious schemes that inevitably failed. The specific moment mentioned in Prince William’s candid comment comes in an episode where Del Boy and Rodney are hoping to remove a specific antique chandelier.

The pair are waiting on ladders underneath with a dust sheet ready to catch it safely when their grandad upstairs ends up releasing the bolt for a chandelier a few metres away which falls and smashes spectacularly. Although sketches from the show have become famous over the years, Prince William’s comment could be seen as very enlightening.

It could indicate that the Prince of Wales has watched Only Fools and Horses - which is especially interesting as it made its television debut in 1981. This was the year the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana married and was a year before Prince William was born in June 1982.

The show's original run lasted until 1991 so it could have been something he watched in his early childhood, or else was introduced to as he got older - possibly by a relative who watched the sitcom.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Either way, Prince William's candid comment at the museum demonstrated specific knowledge of the show and suggested an interest in its plotlines. The sitcom is also a far cry from the high-octane Killing Eve - a show he once revealed he loved. Whilst Prince William once shared that his mother-in-law Carole Middleton and Kate love Strictly Come Dancing.

“I have watched the show a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” he reportedly said.