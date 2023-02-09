Kate Middleton rocks favorite Hobbs coat with edgy studs and spiral curls for royal day in Cornwall

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton took her favorite brown Hobbs coat off its hanger for a trip to Cornwall with Prince William as the royal couple visited Falmouth to meet with locals.

Kate Middleton's brown Hobbs coat that she's been wearing since 2012 was given another outing as she and Prince William headed to Cornwall.

The Princess of Wales teamed the studded coat with a berry roll neck dress and a pair of heeled boots as she and her husband paid a visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's affordable beauty hack for a 'lifted' face that you can get done in under an hour has been revealed.

Kate and William's trip to Falmouth marks their first time in the county of Cornwall since they took on the honor of being the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

The pair were granted the titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September of last year, also becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales as King Charles III took the throne.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the couple met with crowds of royal supporters, Kate looked elegant in one of her favorite coats from British label, Hobbs.

While we're regularly wowed by Kate's dresses, it was the wintry piece worn over her burgundy red jumper dress that really caught our attention.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Tilda Wool Coat, £299 | Hobbs London (opens in new tab) While Kate's chic Celeste Hobbs coat is no longer available to buy from the brand, she's also a big fan of the Tilda Wool Coat from Hobbs.

Kate has been the proud owner of the Hobbs London Celeste Coat in Chestnut Brown since 2012 and has been spotted wearing it publicly six times over the years, pulling it out of her closet for the Cornwall trip 11 years after she first debuted it.

While the coat originally featured a buckled leather waist belt as well as two matching leather bands on the wrists, it appears that Kate now has a revamped version of the coat, with the new trio of belts featuring cool studs - and we love!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate completed her cozy Cornwall look with her iconic mane of hair (that the Queen was reportedly obsessed with) styled in bouncy spiralled curls and a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots.

Stepping inside and removing her outer layer, Kate unveiled her vibrant knitted frock, showing that she had cinched her waist in with a coordinating croc-look belt with a large buckle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate and William grinned as they met with members of the Falmouth community as well as staff and experts from the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, including those who will be working to refurbish a fourteen-foot sailing dinghy named Kiwi which was given as a wedding present to the Queen and Prince Philip from the Royal New Zealand Navy in 1947.