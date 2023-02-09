Kate Middleton rocks favorite Hobbs coat with edgy studs and spiral curls for royal day in Cornwall

Kate Middleton opted for her brown Hobbs coat with a cool studded belt as she and Prince William headed to Cornwall

Kate Middleton favorite Hobbs coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kate Middleton took her favorite brown Hobbs coat off its hanger for a trip to Cornwall with Prince William as the royal couple visited Falmouth to meet with locals.

Kate and William's trip to Falmouth marks their first time in the county of Cornwall since they took on the honor of being the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. 

The pair were granted the titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September of last year, also becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales as King Charles III took the throne. 

As the couple met with crowds of royal supporters, Kate looked elegant in one of her favorite coats from British label, Hobbs.

While we're regularly wowed by Kate's dresses, it was the wintry piece worn over her burgundy red jumper dress that really caught our attention.

Tilda Wool Coat, £299 | Hobbs London (opens in new tab)

While Kate's chic Celeste Hobbs coat is no longer available to buy from the brand, she's also a big fan of the Tilda Wool Coat from Hobbs.

Kate has been the proud owner of the Hobbs London Celeste Coat in Chestnut Brown since 2012 and has been spotted wearing it publicly six times over the years, pulling it out of her closet for the Cornwall trip 11 years after she first debuted it. 

While the coat originally featured a buckled leather waist belt as well as two matching leather bands on the wrists, it appears that Kate now has a revamped version of the coat, with the new trio of belts featuring cool studs - and we love!

Kate completed her cozy Cornwall look with her iconic mane of hair (that the Queen was reportedly obsessed with) styled in bouncy spiralled curls and a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots.

Stepping inside and removing her outer layer, Kate unveiled her vibrant knitted frock, showing that she had cinched her waist in with a coordinating croc-look belt with a large buckle.

Kate and William grinned as they met with members of the Falmouth community as well as staff and experts from the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, including those who will be working to refurbish a fourteen-foot sailing dinghy named Kiwi which was given as a wedding present to the Queen and Prince Philip from the Royal New Zealand Navy in 1947. 

