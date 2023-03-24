The best King Charles coronation memorabilia, gifts and souvenirs - from hand-decorated mugs to decorative cake tins
Browse our selection of the best King Charles coronation memorabilia, from mugs to tea towels and more
With the coronation of King Charles III fast approaching, we’ve rounded up the best coronation memorabilia, gifts and souvenirs to celebrate the momentous occasion, from classy mugs to limited edition coins and much more.
King Charles’s coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, with a Bank Holiday taking place on May 8. To celebrate the formal crowning of the King, events are expected to take place around the UK. There will be an official concert with coronation performers and a laser light show at Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7, as well as local parties and celebrations around the country, with pubs and bars expected to stay open for longer over the weekend of the coronation.
There are also lots of King Charles III coronation memorabilia, gifts and souvenirs available to mark the important occasion, from thoughtful gifts that keep on giving to homeware accessories that will stand pride of place for years to come. Browse our list of the best coronation memorabilia to get inspired for the big day.
Where to buy memorabilia for King Charles’s coronation
- Amazon: Get last-minute King Charles coronation memorabilia and gifts (opens in new tab)
- Bean and Bemble: Wide variety of coronation gifts, memorabilia and more (opens in new tab)
- Emma Bridgewater: Browse painted pottery gifts celebrating the coronation (opens in new tab)
- Etsy: Shop a range of quirky King Charles coronation gifts (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Affordable and thoughtful coronation memorabilia and gifts (opens in new tab)
- Goviers: Celebrate the coronation with a range of unique souvenirs (opens in new tab)
- Not on the High Street: Hundreds of coronation gifts, with personalised options (opens in new tab)
- Magnolia Gift Co: Browse mugs, t-shirts and more to celebrate King Charles III (opens in new tab)
- Victoria Eggs: King Charles coronation magnets, bags, tea towels and more (opens in new tab)
The best King Charles III coronation memorabilia and gifts
1. King Charles III Coronation Biscuits and Tin
These intricately-designed biscuits are presented in a commemorative coronation tin which can be used for years to come once the lemon-flavored biscuits are all gone. However, the sweets have a shelf life of three months, so you or your lucky recipient can enjoy them even when the weekend's festivities are over. These hand-iced biscuits will surely go down a treat at your local street party.
2. Cath Kidston Coronation King & Queen Royal Stafford Side Plate Set
This limited-edition plate set features two side plates, one commemorating King Charles III and the other depicting the late Queen Elizabeth II, with both royals joined by their beloved dogs. The hand-painted plates can be purchased alongside matching mugs and/or tea towels for a truly special coronation gift.
3. Emma Bridgewater 3 Cheers for King Charles III Tin Tea Caddy
This steel tea caddy from Emma Bridgewater is the perfect place to store tea bags, but it could also be used for trinkets and other bits and bobs. The coronation-style tin features imagery of crowns and the lid reads '3 Cheers For the King', in the classic Emma Bridgewater font. Stock up with tea in this caddy for your guests watching the occasion with you (oh and if you're wondering how to watch King Charles's coronation, we've got you covered).
4. Goviers Exclusive King Charles III Coronation Puzzle
This 300-piece jigsaw puzzle tells the story of King Charles III throughout his life, from his birth to his coronation, as well as featuring iconic images such as royal residences, Charles's beloved Jack Russells, and much more. The puzzle is sure to keep you or your recipient busy and entertained for a while.
5. Spode King's Coronation Teapot
This high-quality earthenware teapot features a cobalt blue design, with subtle decorations and text reading 'To celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III' on the lid. Both dishwasher and microwave safe, this is a gift for tea-lovers to enjoy for years to come.
6. King Charles Coronation Set of Two Organic Napkins
Hosting a coronation celebration? These thick napkins will delight your guests, as they depict a range of King Charles III's favorite things, including gardening tools and paintbrushes, and musical instruments. The napkins are hand-made to order and are made with organic cotton.
7. King Charles III Coronation Canvas Bag
This stylish canvas tote bag is hand-made in Britain and can be machine-washed (just make sure to turn the bag inside out before washing). Marking the royal's love of the environment and gardening, images of foliage, flowers and wildlife are intertwined with symbols such as paintbrushes and pens to signify his passion for the arts. The bag also features illustrative ivy, a symbol of commitment.
8. King Charles III Coronation Jewel Loaf Cake and Tin
Bring this fruit cake along to your street party and enjoy a slice alongside a cup of tea on the big day. The jewel cake is made with fruits, nuts and glace cherries, and is presented in an adorable commemorative tin, which depicts the royal coat of arms.
9. King Charles III Coronation Mug
Featuring the same design as the accompanying tote bag, this simple mug is illustrated with images of wilderness and nods to King Charles's various interests and passions. Serve cups of tea in these mugs on coronation weekend, or simply enjoy the mug for yourself.
10. King Charles Coronation Commemorative Art Print
This vibrant print depicts the official coronation emblem, the St. Edwards Crown, alongside elements from the royal crest and Union Jack. The hand-drawn design also features King Charles III's Jack Russells, with Union Jack bunting adorning the top of the image. Gift this to a loved one to mark the special occasion, or hang it in your own living space.
11. Emma Bridgewater 3 Cheers for King Charles III Small Mug
To commemorate the coronation in May, Emma Bridgewater has created this hand-crafted and hand-decorated small mug, which features the text '3 Cheers For the King' and banners of purple, red and yellow, alongside iconography of the crown jewels. This mug retails at £17 but there's often an opportunity to save a bit of money using the latest Emma Bridgewater discount codes.
12. King Charles Coronation Deluxe Pin Badge
Order between one and 100 of these hand-made brass badges, which commemorate the coronation and will be treasured for years after. The pin, which features the King Charles coronation emblem, has a butterfly pin fitting and can be easily attached to any outfit to show your support for the monarch.
13. King Charles Coronation Ceramic Disc
This small ceramic disc can be purchased as it is or with a gift box option, making this a great gift to surprise a loved one with that they can hang or prop up on their mantelpiece when hosting coronation festivities. The recipient can also keep the disc safe and ready to be used when decorating their Christmas tree, if they're always stuck for Christmas tree decorating ideas.
14. King Charles III T-Shirt
If you'd rather gift or buy yourself a coronation souvenir that can be worn, this t-shirt is available in men's and women's sizes (kids' sizes are currently out of stock, but they may come back in stock before the coronation weekend). With five different colors to choose from, this gift will be appreciated by whoever you're buying for.
15. Coronation Enamel Mug
This enamel mug is available in several different colorways, with some options featuring the words 'King Charles III Coronation 6th May 2023' in English, and some with a translation to Welsh. The 10oz mug is a sturdy traveling option, and would also make a great gift for coffee lovers.
16. King Charles Coronation Crown Large Serving Platter
This double-sided chopping board can also be used as a serving platter, so it'll no doubt go down well as a gift to the loved one in your life hosting coronation celebrations. Handmade in the UK, the board is crafted from sustainably-sourced eucalyptus wood.
17. Coronation Cushion and Cover
The design on this cushion cover is available in four different colors, with the words 'King Charles III coronation 6th May 2023' written in either English or Welsh. Gift (or keep) the cover and insert for a reasonable price, or just nab the cover to throw over an existing cushion.
18. Etsy King & Queen Felt Decorations
Another coronation gift that can be featured as the pride of place on the Christmas tree when the time comes, these adorable felt decorations can be purchased in a pair, representing the King and Queen Consort. As these figures are hand-sewn, you'll want to order soon, with each item being made to order.
19. Emma Bridgewater 3 Cheers for King Charles III 1/2 Inch Plate
Hand-crafted and hand-decorated in the UK, this Emma Bridgewater limited-edition side plate features imagery of lions and coronation crowns, alongside a banner that reads '3 Cheers for the King'. The perfect addition to a coronation table, as a gift to a friend or to treat yourself.
20. King Charles III Coronation Bone China Mug
John Lewis is offering a range of King Charles coronation mugs, but we love this bone china option from illustrator Madeleine Floyd. The illustration adorning the mug features champagne flutes, a Union Jack, crown jewels, and an adorable teacup on the inside rim of the mug.
21. King Charles III coronation bunting
An essential for any coronation street or garden party, this King Charles coronation bunting includes 20 flags, with extra length at each end of the 6-meter bunting for tying and securing. The bunting can be used inside or outside, and with next-day delivery available, you won't have to worry about last-minute DIY decorations.
Will there be a King Charles coronation coin?
At the time of writing, Royal Mint has not announced any plans to release a commemorative coronation coin, although there will be a special £5 coin released to mark His Majesty’s 75th birthday in November 2023. In addition, there are several commemorative coins for King Charles III on the Royal Mint website (opens in new tab), but none of these are specifically for the coronation.
Some stockists have created their own King Charles coronation coins, such as the Westminster Abbey shop (opens in new tab) (though this is currently out of stock).
Will there be a King Charles coronation medal?
Lots of people are wondering will King Charles have a coronation medal?, as when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned Queen in 1953, a commemorative coronation medal was released. Other special occasions within the monarchy, such as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, have also been celebrated with the release of a medal, so it is expected that there will be a medal for King Charles’s coronation - however, no confirmation of this has been given yet.
While there's no word on an official medal yet, the Armed Forces charity AWARD has created its own commemorative King’s coronation medal to mark the occasion - available to those who meet the eligibility criteria.
