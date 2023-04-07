13 of the best King Charles coronation mugs and tea cups to celebrate the big day
All the best King Charles coronation mugs and tea cups in 2023, to gift or keep ahead of the celebration
The coronation of King Charles III is fast approaching, and several brands and stockists have already released coronation memorabilia and souvenirs in preparation for the big day. Among these are coronation mugs: after all, what’s more, British than tea?
King Charles’s coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, with an extra Bank Holiday taking place on May 8 in celebration of the momentous event. In the lead-up to the formal crowning of the King, as well as researching how to watch King Charles’s coronation, you might be wondering about the best place to stock up on coronation mugs and coronation tea cups.
We’ve got you covered, whether you’re planning on hosting festivities on the special weekend or you’re looking for the best King Charles memorabilia to gift to your loved ones. Browse our list of the best coronation mugs below, from classic to contemporary designs, to get inspired and fill your cupboards in preparation for hosting and/or gifting.
The best King Charles coronation mugs and tea cups to buy in 2023
1. Argos Home King's Coronation Commemorative Mug
We love the purple inside of this mug, which matches the coloring on the crown jewels graphic featured on one side, as well as the words 'King's Coronation 2023' on the other side.
2. John Lewis Coronation Bone China Mug
This commemorative mug features a sweet teapot graphic, as well as quintessential British iconography such as the Union Jack flag. As it's made from bone china, this mug will last for a long time, and it's also conveniently dishwasher-safe.
3. Emma Bridgewater 3 Cheers for King Charles III Small Mug
In Emma Bridgewater's signature style and font, this mug features contrasting colors and graphics of the crown jewels, with the words '3 Cheers For The King'. The mug is already at a great price, but you can often save even more with the latest Emma Bridgewater discount codes.
4. Victoria Eggs King Charles III Coronation Cup and Saucer
If you'd prefer a classic cup-and-saucer to a coronation mug, this option from Victoria Eggs is made from bone china, and its illustration features hints to the King Charles' coronation emblem alongside the new King's life and loves - pens and paintbrushes representing his love for the arts, and foliage and wildlife as a nod to his passion for the natural world.
5. Coronation King & Queen Royal Stafford Boxed Mug Set
Cath Kidston has a range of elegant coronation memorabilia on sale, and this adorable mug set depicts not just the King but also Queen Elizabeth. Each mug features imagery of a crown framed by Union Jack flags, flower garlands, ribbons, and of course the royals family's beloved corgis.
6. M&S Coronation Union Jack Mug
This simple mug is covered by a Union Jack design, with the words 'King Charles III Coronation 2023' on both sides. Made from bone china, this affordable mug is dishwasher-safe.
7. Emma Bridgewater King Charles Coronation 1/2 Pint Mug
As with all of Emma Bridgewater's hand-made pottery pieces, this sweet mug is suitably rustic-looking, with a simple design and a sturdy handle and base. The handcrafted and hand-decorated design gives it a special vintage feel, too.
8. King Charles III Coronation Mug with Personalization Available
You can purchase a card, coaster, mug, cushion, or a combination of a few options, but we particularly like the mug-and-coaster combo from Etsy which has an eye-catching union jack heart on the front, with a graphic of King Charles's crown. There's also personalization available, if you're looking for 40th birthday gift ideas.
9. Personalized King Charles Coronation Mug
One side of this simple white mug depicts the King's royal cypher, along with the words 'H.M. King Charles III, Coronation 6th May 2023'. But on the other side, personalize the mug with whatever words you like. If you choose not to personalize the mug, the same graphic from the front will be repeated on the back.
10. Spode King's Coronation Mug
Hand-made in Stoke-on-Trent, this simple mug is an instant classic. With an eye-catching design that represents all the countries of the United Kingdom, this mug also comes with a matching teapot, sugar pot and cream pot, if you do desire the whole set-up.
11. William Edwards King Charles III Coronation 9cm Mug
While slightly more expensive than some other mugs we've featured here, the higher price tag here can be forgiven when you consider the quality of this mug. Hand-crafted and hand-designed, this unique mug displays regal gold detailing, a King Charles coronation crown, and a deep-blue color scheme as a nod to the monarchy.
12. Dunoon H.M.King Charles III Accession Mug
Another coronation mug with an elegant gold design, this mug depicts a profile of the King on a deep purple background on both sides. The sturdy mug is also made from bone china.
13. Sophie Allport Coronation Mug
This limited-edition commemorative mug from British designer Sophie Allport features her unique design of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, traveling from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey with the King's Guards. Around the rim of the mug is a row of bunting reminiscent of those that will surely line the streets at this year's coronation parties.
Are coronation mugs and tea cups worth anything?
It's hard to say whether King Charles coronation mugs and tea cups will be worth a substantial amount of money in the future. Generally, if you're purchasing a coronation mug or tea cup which has been mass-produced by a popular stockist or brand such as Amazon or Cath Kidston, it's less likely that you'll be able to make money from the mug in the future (as more being produced means that they won't be a rare item to own).
Some mugs and tea cups which were produced to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II are worth a small amount on sites such as eBay - and if you were to find a very rare one in a charity shop, for example, you might find you'll pay more than you'd expect for a regular mug. However, don't expect to be sitting on a gold mine if you do purchase a King Charles coronation mug this year.
Hannah is the UK Shopping Writer for woman&home. As a shopping writer, Hannah has written on everything from period pants to wine subscriptions, and is especially interested in sustainable alternatives to well-known products, as well as books and homeware accessories.
Before she joined the team at woman&home Hannah headed up the social media accounts for Wonderland in 2019, where she was also a Contributing Editor for the magazine’s sister titles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah also explored evolving shopping trends at New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, researching everything from face masks to status candles and even pens.
