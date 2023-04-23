Royal Mint coronation coins: Where to get one and why the King's new portrait is so symbolic

Royal Mint has shared a first look at King Charles' coronation coins ahead of the upcoming release.

Royal Mint is gearing up to release the commemorative coins made to mark King Charles III's Coronation.

The coins are particularly special as they will feature the first-ever coinage portrait of King Charles wearing a crown, a symbolic moment for the new monarch.

As anticipation for King Charles III's Coronation continues to grow, more memorabilia, gifts, and souvenirs marking the once-in-a-lifetime occasion are being released.

Royal Mint has now released the first look at King Charles' commemorative coronation coin collection and it features four special coins designed especially for, and approved by, the new monarch.

The coins are particularly special as all four will feature the first ever official crowned coinage portrait of The King. The profile was designed by sculptor Martin Jennings, who has created a whole host of statues of well-known Brits that stand in public spaces across the UK. His most famous and recognizable works include statues of John Betjeman at London's St Pancras Station, Philip Larkin in Hull, Charles Dickens in Portsmouth, and George Orwell outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, England.

The reverse of each coin will feature a different design depending on which style you opt for.

How to get a Royal Mint coronation coin?

The Royal Mint coronation coins are set to be released on April 24, at 9am, and will be available to buy on the Royal Mint website (opens in new tab). To be in with the chance of winning one of three commemorative silver proof coins, and to register your interest in buying a coin, you can register with the Royal Mint on their website (opens in new tab).

The price point of the coins is unknown at the moment.

What will the Royal Mint coronation 50p look like?

While each coin will feature The King's portrait on one side, the reverse will be unique to each style of coin and offer up a different image. On its reverse, the special coronation 50p coin features a design inspired by the iconic architecture of Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place, and also incorporates King Charles III’s cipher in its design.

The 50p will be available in three limited editions; one in gold proof, one in silver proof, and one in silver proof Piedfort, which simply means the coin is double the thickness of a normal coin.

These coins will not be in circulation, which means you are buying them to mark an occasion and they won't be accepted for use in shops. However, later this year, five million new 50ps are set to enter circulation and will be used as legal tender.

What other coronation coins will be available?

As well as the commemorative 50p coin, Royal Mint has created a £5 coin, an Ounce, and The Sovereign. The £5 coin was designed by the acclaimed coins and medals designer Timothy Noad and, as explained by Royal Mint, was inspired by the "royal regalia traditionally associated with the coronation ceremony, including the St Edward’s Crown and the Sovereign’s Sceptres".

The Ounce was designed by the experienced coinage artist John Bergdahl and features an ornate design showing the Royal Arms surrounded by the floral emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom. This coin will be available in several different editions, sizes, and precious metals.

The final coin, The Sovereign, will only be available in a very limited number. Each coin will be created on May 6, 2023, the day of the coronation.