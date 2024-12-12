This one-second eyeshadow trick will elevate your makeup this party season

The festive season is typically a hectic time for most, with our social calendars packed with parties, dinners and the like, meaning there's not a whole lot of time to master a new beauty look. Luckily, this underrated eyeshadow trick promises to add a touch of dazzling glamour to your look in mere seconds.

While the old standbys, like a smokey eye or winged liner, are always timeless picks for a chic and elevated look, the festive period often inspires us to add a bit of extra oomph and shimmer. Be it with a glitter eyeshadow look, paired over the best eyeshadow primers (for maximum longevity and minimal fallout), or with a swipe of one of the best long-lasting lipstick, likely in a holly-berry red.

If you're not a lover of bold lipstick or perhaps aren't very confident with full-on eyeshadow application, we have an easy but very effective option for you: applying sparkly shadow or highlighter to just the inner corners of your eyes. This placement not only brightens the area, it can also be worn on its own to elevate more subtle makeup or as a finishing, light-catching flourish to a smokey or glitter eye – and two of our digital beauty writers swear by it...

The easy one-second eye makeup trick that'll elevate your party look this season

As mentioned, this eyeshadow look takes barely any time at all, nor any real skill. You simply grab a fine glitter eyeshadow or highlighter (preferably in something like silver, gold or white), either on your ring finger or a small brush, and press it into the inner corner of your eye. This, even if only paired with your best mascara, will afford a simple but dazzling eye look that lends itself perfectly to the festive season. You can also wear it with eyeliner, lipstick or a solo shadow – the combinations are endless.

It's a small detail but one that really does make a difference, especially if you generally favour more effortless and understated makeup but want to enhance or slightly change up your look for a party or formal occasion.

Our digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett loves this glittery trick for an easy eye look, despite not being a huge eyeshadow person. "Not only is it super easy to achieve, even for eyeshadow amateurs, but it also isn’t too overbearing, leaving a minimalistic look that enhances and brightens the eye – especially as the light catches it," she says. "It’s so easy to apply, either just using your ring finger to dab your shadow into the corners of your eye or, alternatively, you can opt for a small, flat eyeshadow brush if you want the shadow to pack some more punch."

(Image credit: Future)

She adds that it also makes for the perfect evening look "as it adds a pop of sparkle to your eyes." As for which eyeshadow to use, Sennen says: "You can use any glitter or shimmer formula that you have in your makeup arsenal but Urban Decay’s Moondust Shadow in Space Cowboy is my personal go-to choice as it’s effortlessly sheer with a glossy, wet-look finish."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Digital beauty writer Naomi Jamieson is also a fan of adding a hint of glitter to the inner corners of her eyes. "While I do love a wash of light brown over my lid or a smoky eyeshadow look, sometimes they can look a bit too heavy on me, or I just don't have the time or patience to be painstakingly blending the shades out," she explains. "I mostly prefer to just wear mascara and call it a day, but this little shimmery trick allows me to elevate my everyday look easily for more of an evening finish. It's minimal effort for maximum impact, as the glitter catches the light beautifully – particularly in photos – but it isn't too overpowering or too much of a statement.

"It feels very effortless, espeically if you opt for a sheer and fine shimmer," Naomi says, noting that she too uses Urban Decay's Moondust but flits between Space Cowboy and the shade Cosmic – a white, pearlescent shimmer. "I use Cosmic like a highlighter, dabbing it into my inner eye corner with my ring finger (as I find this minimises any glitter fall out), before dusting any excess over my brow bone to add cohesion to my look. I also sometimes use Chanel's Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick for more of a subtle, dewy shine."

Our inner-corner eyeshadow favourites

Urban Decay 24/7 Mono Moondust Eyeshadow in shade Space Cowboy View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £20



Urban Decay's Space Cowboy is a favourite among our beauty team thanks to its radiant shimmer and sheer but buildable application. It's so easy to apply, veiling your lids with an almost wet-look shimmer that is just so flattering – and it lasts for up to 16 hours. It's also very versatile as you can wear it on its own, over the top of other shadows for a finishing gleam or, of course, just in the inner corners of your eye. Urban Decay 24/7 Mono Moondust Eyeshadow in shade Cosmic View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £20 This pearlescent shimmer shade is another go-to for our team members and will impart a soft, celestial gleam to your eyes. Much like Space Cowboy, it's also super easy to apply and can be worn in a multitude of ways. Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-use Glow Stick View at Chanel $48 at Ulta Beauty $48 at Chanel, Inc. RRP: £38 This Chanel makeup best-seller doubles as both a highlighter and glossy eyeshadow, and when applied to the inner corner of the eye it yields a dewy, radiant gleam. You can apply it with your fingers or a brush – and it can also be used on your nose, cheekbones and lips.

To achieve this look you can use a glitter eyeshadow, a powder highlight or even a cream highlighter. All will work to add a pop of shimmer to the inner eye corner area and can be applied with either a flat brush or your finger – though we recommend the latter for a more subtle look and for on-the-go touch-ups.