Why Princess Charlotte could defy Prince Harry’s ‘trap’ fears and ‘prove him wrong’

Princess Charlotte could defy Prince Harry’s “trap” fears and “prove him wrong” with her future path in the Royal Family, an expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex previously expressed his fears that “at least one” of the Wales children could “end up” like him.

It’s been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond that Princess Charlotte could end up following in Princess Anne’s “no-nonsense” footsteps instead.

Whilst she might not have had an official role like Prince George who was a Page of Honor, Princess Charlotte made quite an impression at King Charles’ coronation. The seven-year-old royal and Princess Catherine matched with leaf tiaras and there was a special photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that all fans should see. Princess Charlotte’s appearance at this national occasion came months after the Duke of Sussex expressed his “worries” about his niece and younger nephew. But according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Princess Charlotte could defy her uncle’s fears…

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Opening up to OK! (opens in new tab) ahead of the coronation, Jennie revealed her predictions for Princess Charlotte’s future following remarks from Prince Harry to The Telegraph (opens in new tab) ahead of the official release of his memoir, Spare. At the time, the King’s youngest son alleged that he’d talked to Prince William about Prince George, Charlotte and Louis before.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he declared.

Commenting on Prince Harry’s concerns that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could “end up” like him as the siblings of future King, Jennie suggested that she can’t see this happening.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Charlotte is so young still but hopefully she is not going to fall in the trap that Prince Harry suggested might be waiting for her and feel a spare part because she is the spare to her elder brother,” Jennie explained, before later adding, "Look at the look at the Duke of Edinburgh and particularly look at the Princess Royal, they didn't feel like the spares. They've gone out there and made it clear they don't feel second class in the least and worked hard regardless.”

The royal expert expressed her belief that Princess Charlotte and Louis will one day be “very important people with huge privilege and a huge platform” and so “don't need to feel” like spares just because Prince Harry did.

Discussing Princess Charlotte in particular Jennie said, "I would anticipate that she'll grow up and go to university and then I think she will probably have the same work ethic as Princess Anne, in that she'll have that no nonsense attitude and get on with the job in hand."

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Although she was the second of the late Queen Elizabeth’s children and is now just 16th in the royal line of succession, the Princess Royal has remained dedicated to her duties as a working royal over the years. The King has shown his immense respect for her and Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position in a new group photo highlights her important role.

Now it seems that Princess Charlotte could possibly be set to defy Prince Harry’s fears about her future and instead take a similar path to her great-aunt.