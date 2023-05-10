Princess Beatrice continues to showcase her style credentials with fabulous layered look in the royals’ favorite color

Princess Beatrice has continued to showcase her style credentials with a fabulous layered look in the royals’ favorite color.

Princess Beatrice showcased how fabulous the Royal Family’s favorite shade can be as she attended the Oscar's Book Prize Winner Announcement on May 9.

The King’s niece opted for a blue outfit featuring an elegant ruffled dress over a chic shirt with contrasting collar and cuff details.

For fashion fans King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation was a historic opportunity to see some stand-out outfits, from Carole Middleton’s electric blue look to Duchess Sophie’s exquisite coronation gown. Although the senior royals stole the show with their beautiful white gowns, other members of the immediate and extended Royal Family wowed us with their bright choices.

This includes Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress and in the days that followed the King’s niece has continued to up her style game. Just days after the big day itself, Princess Beatrice’s layered look has showcased the Royal Family’s favorite color in a fashion-forward way.

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The Princess attended the Oscar’s Book Prize Winner Announcement ceremony in London on May 9. It was her who announced that this year’s winner was children’s author and illustrator Jarvis’ book, The Boy With Flowers In His Hair. For this special ceremony, Princess Beatrice layered up and whilst her outfit initially might appear to be a dress it was actually a clever combination of a strappy dress and shirt.

The navy and silver patterned dress is by US brand, Hill House Home (opens in new tab), and is known as the Ellie Nap Dress. It seems that Princess Beatrice isn’t the only one to love this particular colorway as it is now sold out, but the Ellie Nap Dress also comes in a variety of other colors and patterns including pure navy and blue botanical print.

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The design features a comfortable-looking shirred bodice, tiered midi-length skirt and ruffled strappy sleeves. Princess Beatrice paired this beautiful summery dress with a navy shirt underneath, making the overall look perfect for the unpredictable British springtime weather.

The shirt is an almost identical shade of navy blue and has a contrasting white collar and cuffs for an additional pop of color. Allowing this deep blue outfit to do all the talking, Princess Beatrice wore her long hair pulled away from her face and elegantly draped down her back.

The Royal Family wear blue often and working royals like Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine have been seen in blue outfits multiple times so far this year.

(Image credit: Photo by BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice’s layered look has also showcased blue color-blocking at its best as she upheld this family tradition. Nor was it the first time in recent days she’s opted for a stunning blue outfit. Just days earlier she joined her sister Princess Eugenie at a Big Coronation Lunch and wore a midnight blue jacket, white top and blue and white skirt with a pretty floral print that was equally eye-catching.