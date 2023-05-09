Lady Louise Windsor’s coronation concert outfit proves black and gold is still the ultimate glamorous combination as she followed-up her sensational coronation day look.

Lady Louise Windsor wowed fans with her coronation day outfit and she did it all over again with her coronation concert look.

The King’s niece wowed in black and gold for this special event and it was the perfect combination.

This royal news comes as Princess Charlotte was captured sticking to the “three second rule” during her latest royal engagement and fans are obsessed.

Whilst we might not have glimpsed one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, fans saw some amazing royal fashion moments. Only Her Majesty, Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie wore long dresses, with Queen Camilla’s coronation outfit featuring intricate embroidery with significant meanings behind it. However, whilst she might have been dressed relatively casually in comparison, Lady Louise Windsor’s coronation dress wowed the crowds.

The young royal seriously stepped up her style game for the coronation weekend and her lilac floral number wasn’t the only stand-out look. Lady Louise Windsor’s black V-neck dress and gold jewelry for the coronation concert was every bit as beautiful.

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Dress with Front Knot |$41.58 /£32.99 | Zara (opens in new tab) Recreate your own version of Lady Louise Windsor's coronation concert outfit with this V-neck black dress. With an elegant twist design and classic short sleeves, this would make for the perfect spring-summer piece to dress up or down.

She attended the concert at Windsor Castle the day after the coronation service alongside her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and brother the Earl of Wessex. For this special yet more low-key occasion Lady Louise opted for what looks to be a black dress, although the length isn’t entirely clear from snaps from the event.

The dress features softly draped short sleeves and a daring v-neckline. With no visible embroidery or pattern detail, the design exudes simple elegance and the silhouette does all the talking. Lady Louise paired this black dress with gold-toned accessories - notably a bold coin-shaped necklace that was perfectly framed by the deep V-neck design.

She also wore statement earrings with a pear-shaped drop design made up of white stones in a gold-colored setting.

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The King’s niece kept her blonde tresses loose and in soft waves with a section pulled back away from her face and secured with a decorative clip that added another touch of interest to her sophisticated look.

Sadly, given she was seated for the performances at this star-studded event Lady Louise Windsor’s coronation outfit wasn’t seen in its full glory in pictures from the day. Even so, the brief glimpses of her black and gold look have certainly given us some style inspiration.

As her parents are working royals Lady Louise was in the second row at the coronation service and appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony later that day. Other than Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, she and her brother James were the only grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth to receive this honor.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Lady Louise Windsor tends to remain out of the royal spotlight though now she’s older she’s started to appear more often alongside her parents. Speaking previously to the BBC’s Naga Munchetty for Radio 5 Live, her mom Duchess Sophie explained how her daughter is “private” and has an awareness of the challenges that come with being a member of the Royal Family.

"She doesn't put anything out about herself at all. She's very private. She's got her eyes fairly wide open,” Sophie shared.