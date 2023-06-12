Prince William issues powerful message of gratitude amid ‘difficult conditions’ as he undertook historic role with sweet nod to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William issued a powerful message of gratitude amid “difficult conditions” as he undertook an historic role with a sweet nod to Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince of Wales shared a personal message to those who took part in the Colonel’s Review - a dress rehearsal for Trooping the Color.

Prince William praised the troops for a “really good job” despite “difficult conditions” which reportedly saw several soldiers faint in the heat.

Just a month after the King and Queen Consort were crowned, Prince William undertook a significant military royal duty on June 10, despite the sweltering heat in the UK’s capital. Donning his red dress uniform and bearskin as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Prince of Wales undertook the Colonel’s Review. On June 17 the Welsh Guards will be taking center stage in Trooping the Color - the King’s official birthday parade. And like every major event, including the coronation and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, a dress rehearsal was needed.

Following the intense review Prince William shared a personal message, praising the troops for their dedication in taking part. According to The Telegraph, “at least three” soldiers fainted due to the hot weather and were apparently taken off on stretchers whilst two more were said to have been helped off the parade ground.

A moment where a member of the Massed Bands of the Household Division fainted before trying to continue playing his trombone was also caught on video. But their situation did not go unacknowledged as Prince William issued a powerful message of gratitude and referenced the “difficult conditions”.

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you,” he declared.

This marked the first time Prince William had undertaken the review since becoming Colonel of the Welsh Guards last year. His message to the regiment was met with admiration from some fans, with one pondering whether this was one of the first times the conditions had been remarked upon in this way.

(Image credit: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“I don't recall ever having heard anyone in the Royal family acknowledge the arduous conditions that all of the Royal guards must endure on a daily basis. Thank you, Prince of Wales,” they wrote.

Another echoed his praise for the Welsh Guards and responded, “Indeed & well [done] to all regiments who participated and survived the heat 👏😶 i've indescribably profound respect for them”.

Whilst someone else also extended this gratitude to Prince William himself as they commented, "Thank you as well , you must have been red hot”.

Prince William’s message of gratitude came as he could be seen to have made a sweet nod to the late Queen Elizabeth.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As per The Telegraph, he was reportedly riding a horse called Darby, who was a gift from the Canadian Mounted Police to his grandmother. Darby is said to have led her funeral procession last year and now this special horse took a starring role in the dress rehearsal for her eldest son’s first official birthday parade.

Trooping the Color will take place on June 17 and whilst King Charles’ actual birthday is in November, this continues the tradition of having a separate official birthday marked in the warmer months.