Why Lady Louise Windsor could be about to make high-profile appearance months after missing annual Royal Family event

There’s a reason why Lady Louise Windsor could be about to make a high-profile appearance months after missing an annual Royal Family event.

The King’s niece Lady Louise Windsor could be set to join him and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Color 2023.

Only working royals and their children like Lady Louise Windsor have been on the balcony in recent years, suggesting this could be a new tradition.

This royal news comes as it was claimed Prince Harry could be “forgiven and welcomed back” to the Royal Family but only “without Meghan”.

As one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren Lady Louise has grown up in the royal spotlight and joined her parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May. Here Lady Louise Windsor’s coronation dress stood out with its dreamy floral print as she stepped out in public with the royals for the first time in many months. Now Lady Louise Windsor could be about to make another high-profile appearance after missing an annual Royal Family gathering only a few weeks before the coronation.

On June 17, King Charles’ official birthday will be celebrated with the traditional Trooping the Color parade for the first time since he became monarch. King Charles is rising to the challenge and has confirmed he’ll be riding in the parade, 37 years after Queen Elizabeth last did the same.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

And whilst Buckingham Palace hasn’t yet specified exactly which royals will be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony to watch the annual RAF Flypast it seems likely Lady Louise Windsor could be one of them. At last year’s Trooping the Color only working royals and their children appeared on the balcony, with Lady Louise and her brother James, Earl of Wessex amongst them.

The same was true on the coronation day where only working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family and their children waved at the crowds below. Given that the two most recent occasions where a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance took place followed this same pattern, it seems likely that this will be the case again on June 17.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This is perhaps even more likely amid the ongoing rumors that King Charles could be looking to “streamline” the monarchy. Although Lady Louise isn’t a working royal herself, her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are and if the decision is taken to continue this pattern it would make sense that she is included in this privilege again.

Lady Louise is also enjoying her summer break from St Andrew’s University, meaning she has no educational commitments that could keep her from appearing. In contrast, whilst the majority of the wider Royal Family, including many of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren, attended church on Easter Sunday at Windsor Castle together a few weeks before the coronation, Lady Louise was conspicuously absent.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Easter fell just before a revision week began for St Andrews students ahead of the exams starting on April 22. It seems possible that Lady Louise chose not to return for Easter - or at least not to join her fellow royals at church - as she was hard at work studying instead. Now with exams over, Lady Louise Windsor could be about to take to the Buckingham Palace balcony once again as her uncle King Charles marks his milestone first official birthday.