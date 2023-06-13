Prince Harry could be 'forgiven and welcomed back' to Royal Family but only 'without Meghan'

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry could be 'forgiven' by the Royal Family and return to life with the royals in the UK - but only without his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Since this time there has been tension between the royal couple and the rest of the Royal Family in the UK.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's lowkey school run look that involves 'very little make-up' and hair up in a ponytail.

Royal expert and correspondent, Jennie Bond, has claimed that if Prince Harry were to ever return to the UK permanently and come back to the Royal Family, he would only be welcomed back if he returned without his wife Meghan.

Jennie told OK!, "I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. But, it is still unlikely at the moment."

"If the marriage broke down and he came back, I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember," she explained.

She then added that he wasn't as 'despised' as his uncle, the Duke of York, and would be able to come back into the fold with time. "He could recoup the ground he's lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don't think it's it's anywhere on the horizon and I don't imagine he would be anywhere near as despised as Prince Andrew is," she said.

(Image credit: Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Jennie isn't the only royal expert with the same opinion, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, has also said that he thinks the Prince would be welcomed back to the Royal fold if his relationship with his wife did break down.

"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms," the former butler said. "There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

However, this is all hypothetical and a break-up doesn't seem to be in the cards for the couple. In fact, recent sources have spoken about the couple's deep connection and how much of a positive influence Meghan has had on Harry. One friend told The Sunday Times, "He’s free from the shackles of that [Royal] mentality. In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that."

Similarly, during Prince Harry's High Court trial against MGN, the Prince said he first began conversations with a lawyer in order to "find a way to stop the abuse, intrusion, and hate that was coming towards me and my wife." This suggests that the couple is rock solid and the possibility of a split is - as Jennie said - 'not on the horizon'.