Kate Middleton's lowkey school run look that involves 'very little make-up' and hair up in a ponytail

Kate Middleton's look for dropping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off at school early in the morning is said to be rather different to her ultra-glam style we see on official outings.

The Princess of Wales reportedly ditches bouncy blow-dries, designer dresses and make-up when it comes to taking the Wales children to school.

It's said to be gym clothes, a ponytail and 'very little make-up' for the mom-of-three when she rushes to the school gates to drop George, Charlotte and Louis off at Lambrook, with fellow parents unfazed by the future Queen Consort's presence.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton's relatable parenting confession as she balances royal and mom life was revealed.

The Princess of Wales is well known for her incredible dress collection, her stash of high heels, her priceless jewelry pieces and her array of designer handbags.

But when it comes to early morning mom duties, like dropping George, Charlotte and Louis off at the gates of Lambrook school nearby to Adelaide Cottage, it's reportedly all things casual and cool for Catherine.

While we're used to seeing Princess Catherine opt for her best jeans, a statement blazer and her favorite white trainers when she cuts a casual figure on royal outings, it turns out she has an even more laid-back for life as a busy mother.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Express, an insider explained, "There are no blow-dries—it’s always hair up in a ponytail.

"She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off," the source added, with the other parents reportedly not making a fuss of the royals at the school, with nobody giving Kate a "second glance".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their seriously unique way of life, it's believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are keen for their three children to have as much of a normal life as they can.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold huge privileges and responsibilities that other kids their age don't, Kate and William reportedly try as hard as possible to make sure their childhoods aren't too unusual.

Meanwhile, King Charles III reportedly wants to make sure his grandkids don't grow up to experience the same hurdles and mistakes he did.

"Appearing on Channel 5 documentary The Fab Five: The King's Children, royal expert Professor Chandrika Kaul explained, "I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly.

"What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions," he added.