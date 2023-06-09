Kate Middleton’s relatable parenting confession as she balances royal and mom life

Kate Middleton’s relatable parenting confession was made by the future Queen Consort during her visit to the Windsor Family Hub.

The Princess of Wales resumed royal duties post-half-term with a visit to the Windsor Family Hub where she made a totally understandable revelation.

Kate spoke with parents attending a stress management class and quipped that she might want to “pick up some tips” from them.

A matter of days after Kate Middleton’s Elie Saab gown dazzled fans as she and Prince William attended the star-studded wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa, Britain’s future Queen Consort resumed her royal duties. Stepping out on June 6, Kate Middleton’s checked Zara blazer and comfortable flat pump shoes were the perfect choice for a busy day at the Windsor Family Hub. The engagement was her first since Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ half-term break from Lambrook School came to an end.

Known to be a hands-on mom, Kate Middleton’s relatable parenting confession during her Windsor Family Hub visit is perhaps especially understandable given the pressures and responsibilities of her role.

During her visit the Princess of Wales learnt more about the amazing ways the Windsor Family Hub helps to support families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas. It’s run by not-for-profit community interest company, Achieving for Children, which provides a huge range of services.

These are there for the benefit of parents, carers and children of all ages and Kate got to join a number of groups who access them. One such group was parents taking part in a stress management course and as per Hello!, it was whilst speaking to them that Kate allegedly declared, “I’ll come here and pick up some tips!”

Although it could've been meant light-heartedly, this is a totally understandable remark given how busy she seems to be at any given moment.

As well as stepping up even more and taking on greater responsibilities since becoming Princess of Wales, Kate is also a devoted mom-of-three raising children who themselves will one day have responsibilities.

The pressure of raising them to understand this whilst ensuring they don’t miss out on childhood experiences and fulfilling her royal role can’t be easy. It’s recently even been predicted that there’s a big change Kate Middleton and Prince William could make to help balance their private and public lives.

The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested to OK! that the couple might not want to undertake long tours any more but will instead have “short and extremely busy” tours worked around their family life.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed to People that as well as all her royal engagements, patronages and other work, Kate “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules”. They added that she’s apparently “hugely involved in every single part of their day”.

With this in mind, Kate Middleton’s relatable parenting confession about how stress-management “tips” might be useful becomes even more understandable as she juggles life as a mom and a senior working royal. This comes as things are set to get even busier next month with the King and Queen's scheduled visit to Scotland now announced for July and the Prince and Princess of Wales set to attend events too.