The major change Kate Middleton and Prince William could make for the sake of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William could reportedly make a big change for the sake of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis going forward.

The Prince and Princess of Wales might end up making sure school breaks are “respected” and decide against “lengthy” tours going forward.

An expert has claimed that although the couple are the “stars of the Royal Family” future international tours could be “short” and “busy”.

This royal news comes as Princess Eugenie’s son changes everything for Princess Anne as she’s returned to the royal position she held during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been busier than ever and were prominent throughout the King and Queen’s coronation weekend in May. Their eldest son, Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession, undertook an official role as Page of Honor to His Majesty and all three Wales kids joined their parents for a day of volunteering on May 8. Now it’s been predicted that Prince William will make a big change for the sake of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis going forward.

Discussing the prospect of the Prince and Princess of Wales undertaking more international tours, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested to OK! that whilst this will likely happen, it might not be the same as before.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

"William and Catherine are really the stars of the Royal Family these days,” Jennie declared. “They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamor surrounds them. They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours.”

However, she believes that the days of them undertaking long tours with their three kids at home could become a thing of the past. Instead, Jennie claimed that Prince William and Kate’s tours could be scheduled around school breaks.

Jennie added, "But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Whilst the future King and Queen Consort visited Jordan recently to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa and took a trip to Boston late last year for the Earthshot Prize awards, their last joint royal tour was to the Caribbean in March 2022. At the time reports claimed Kate Middleton juggled being on tour with parenthood by apparently sending WhatsApp messages at 4am to ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ extracurricular activities were sorted.

If Jennie’s prediction turns out to be correct then it seems Prince William and Kate could reportedly end up having even more condensed royal tours, allowing them to spend less time away from their children as they’re growing up.

(Image credit: Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

When it comes to where their next tour could be, though, Prince William might’ve hinted at this during a visit in Soho ahead of the coronation. It’s been reported that a royal fan who’d traveled from Sydney, Australia asked if the Prince of Wales would be visiting the country any time soon.

"Oh very soon!” Prince William apparently replied, before later saying, “We'll be back soon.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited Australia for a tour in 2014 and took a then-9-month-old Prince George with them.