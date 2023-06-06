Comfort for the win as Kate Middleton pairs simple flat pumps with checked pastel-blue Zara blazer and on-trend cigarette pants

Kate Middleton’s checked pastel-blue Zara blazer was paired with simple flat pumps and on-trend cigarette pants for a look that showcased stylish comfort.

The Princess of Wales has opted for flat shoes and a pastel patterned Zara blazer for her latest outing in Windsor.

This combination is an unusual one for Kate Middleton on official engagements and we’re loving this foray into a less traditional style.

Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses will always have a special place in many royal fashion fans’ hearts, in recent months the future Queen Consort has been reaching for blazers and pants more than ever. From Kate’s bright yellow LK Bennett blazer for an engagement in May, to her baby blue Reiss blazer worn during the coronation weekend and even Kate’s white Zara blazer in February, she’s proved this is one versatile outerwear style. However, one thing that tends to be the same regardless of which blazer she opts for is the color blocking with a single shade and her choice to wear either sneakers or heels to complete her look.

So Kate Middleton’s checked Zara blazer and navy blue flats for her first post-half-term engagement has shown she’s pushing her own fashion boundaries and showing how comfort can be chic - and we love it!

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales showed comfort can be super stylish as she visited the Windsor Family Hub on June 6.Stepping out in Windsor, Kate chose to go classic with her tones and wore a very spring-summer appropriate blue and white outfit including a Zara blazer. With its double-breasted and lapel-collar design, this is very similar to Kate’s favorite Zara blazer worn back in March but with an eye-catching pattern we don’t tend to see from her blazers.

Underneath the senior royal wore a simple white top from Ralph Lauren and elegant navy blue cigarette pants from LK Bennett. And it wasn’t just her stand-out blazer choice which caught our eye as the Princess of Wales chose to wear beautiful navy blue suede flat pumps from Emmy London.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This is an unusual move from the royal who regularly wears heels to engagements, ranging from Kate Middleton’s espadrille wedges for a children’s picnic at the Chelsea Flower Show to her navy heels for an engagement at the Royal Surrey County Hospital last year.

For her latest outing, Kate showed that she’s also a fan of comfortable flat pumps for an official engagement and doesn’t feel the need to wear heels all the time. With this more low-key outfit, Kate wore her long brunette tresses in a side part and wore some stunning subtle jewelry pieces believed to be from Mappin & Webb.

Her visit saw her learn more about the important work the Windsor Family Hub does to support families. Known for her passion for early years development, the Princess of Wales talked with groups who access the early years services, including a baby massage course and parents who take part in a stress management course.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Windsor Family Hub is run by not-for-profit community interest company, Achieving for Children, which helps to provide children’s services for Windsor and Maidenhead. This important engagement is Kate’s first since her children’s half-term break from school and since her Elie Saab gown wowed fans at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s wedding to Crown Princess Rajwa.

For this particular occasion she went all-out with the floor-length gown and heels, but Kate Middleton’s checked Zara blazer and flats in Windsor prove that she’s able to switch up her style effortlessly.