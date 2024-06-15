Kate Middleton's favourite white Veja trainers are the perfect summer footwear – and they're on sale today at Selfridges.

When it comes to the best white trainers, Veja as a brand is up there with the best of them. Popular among celebrities and royals alike, the brand's Esplar trainers are a firm favourite of the Princess of Wales, with her previously having been regularly pictured wearing the white with rose gold version.

If going to a low-key engagement, you can bet the Princess will either be wearing her Veja Esplars, or her other favourite Superga white trainers (which are just £25 today on Amazon), dressing them up or down, depending on the occasion. Usually retailing for £120, today we've found the rose gold and white Veja Esplar trainers with a cool £36 off at Selfridges - taking them down to £84.

Veja Esplar Trainers £84 (was £120) at Selfridges These Esplar trainers are the exact version Kate owns and wears regularly. Crafted from leather, they are finished with signature side V logos and ecologically and sustainably sourced materials for the lining, sole unit and laces. Chic and smart, they are the perfect everyday footwear for summer.

Kate has been spotted many times wearing these trainers, most recently in her moving update about her cancer treatment, where she is pictured in the woods.

The Veja Esplar trainers are a versatile addition to any outfit, with a low-top design that’s incredibly flattering with ankle-grazer jeans or longer trousers. The sleek silhouette elevates these shoes from having an overly sporty feel of classic workout trainers. The sole is made from Amazonian rubber as well as recycled materials, with a leather upper design that combines fashion with durable comfort.

Princess Catherine isn't the only other celebrity to give these shoes her seal of approval, Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon are also fans and have been snapped wearing these versatile shoes.

