Kate Middleton's Elie Saab gown delights royal fans as she wears the same designer as the bride at Jordanian wedding

Kate Middleton's Elie Saab gown looked fantastic as she attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and the new Princess Rajwa of Jordan.

The Princess of Wales was one of the many royal guests at the wedding of Jordan's heir to the throne.

For this event, the Princess wore two stunning pink gowns, one for the ceremony and another for the reception.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a royal wedding on Thursday, June 1, 2023, as representatives of the Royal Family. The royal couple was joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They were also in attendance with some of the Middleton clan including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Princess Catherine looked stunning as she attended the ceremony in an Elie Saab gown from the AW17 RTW collection. The dress was floaty and featured detailing at the wrists, neck, and bodice of the dress, and blouson sleeves with structured shoulders. This was a debut for this dress that the Princess has never been photographed in before.

Fans loved this look on the royal and many spoke about how wonderful the Princess looked on this occasion. "This dress is so beautiful and exquisite... Catherine always looks so good on Elie Saab ❤️ this one is a win for me. Everything is perfect, dress, shoes, hair," said one fan.

"For a Middle Eastern Wedding, this gown is sensational. She looked beautiful, elegant and all class," said another.

"Exquisitely dressed.. Catherine is head to toe perfection. What makes it even better is that it is a 2017 collection, and she is slaying it so perfectly in 2023 #StylishKate 😍🙌🏾," said yet another.

Kate paired this look with a Wilbur and Gussie Charlie Clutch in gold and a pair of Prada scalloped beige suede sandals.

Kate actually has a number of the same clutches from Wilbur and Gussie in different colors. This includes her silver silk and crystal embellished bee clutch bag which she has been snapped wearing at a number of different occasions.

The Princess also wore a large pair of statement earrings from her private collection. It was thought they were made from morganite and set in yellow gold with white and yellow diamonds. It has been reported that these earrings were a wedding gift to the Princess in 2011, and potentially even a gift from the Jordanian Royal Family. If this is the case, this was a sweet way that the Princess demonstrated her connection with the Jordanian Royal Family.

Later the Princess changed into yet another pink gown from Jenny Packham, which was another stunning look and showed the Princess's current penchant for the color pink.