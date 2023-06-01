Kate Middleton's whimsical embroidered tie-neck dress proves the royal has always had impeccable taste

Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous embroidered dress during a trip to India and we can't get enough of her iconic summer style.

Kate visited India with Prince William back in 2016 and we're obsessed with the stunning patterned dress she wore.

The Princess of Wales teamed the dress with her trademark espadrilles, making the perfect summer outfit.

Kate Middleton's dresses rarely disappoint, the princess has always been known for her amazing sense of style. Since marrying into the Royal Family back in 2011, the Princess of Wales has stepped out in a myriad of looks, all delivering style and elegance with an effortless flair.

But while it's her recent style that has royal fans talking, Kate proved seven years ago that she had great taste, when she stepped out in a stunning embroidered tie-neck dress as she and Prince William visited a village tea garden in Kaziranga, India.

Kate's pink floral patterned knee-length dress featured full-length sleeves, a tie-neck detail, and gorgeous black embroidery all over - the perfect outfit for the royal visit back in April 2016.

She teamed the stunning dress with her favorite trademark espadrilles, the ultimate combo of style and comfort as she walked around the gardens.

As for her long brown hair, Kate opted to wear it up in a bun, showing off not only the stunning detail of the dress, but also her gold dangly earrings.

And later on during the visit, Kate teamed the embroidered dress with yet another stylish accessory in the shape of a locally-made scarf - with Prince William also sporting the same one.

While Kate is nowadays known for her impeccable sense of style, this outfit from 2016 shows that she has always had stunning taste and is always able to dress perfectly for any occasion.

Lately, Kate has made a subtle change to her wardrobe that suggests she is preparing herself to become Queen, by stepping out in outfits that are more bold and colorful than her usual muted color palette.

The late Queen Elizabeth often wore bright colors so she could 'stand out' at royal engagements and now Kate Middleton is seemingly following in her footsteps.

From her bright yellow LK Bennett blazer to her bright blue Easter look, and more recently the gorgeous bubble-gum pink shirt dress she wore to The Chelsea Flower Show, the royal has been wearing a series of bold looks lately.

Kate also wowed in a stunning pink suit last week, a look that was elevated by the addition of a pearl-design belt that screamed quiet luxury, proving she is well and truly embracing wearing bright colors.