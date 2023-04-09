Catherine and Louis twin in bright blue hues as mother and son hold hands for Easter service

Keeping things classic, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a stunning blue ensemble for the Royal Family’s annual Easter service. Catherine regularly wears blue for this Easter service, last year wearing a pale, pastel blue. This year, she opted for something a touch bolder, and she matched with Prince Louis’ shorts as the adorable toddler clung on to his mom heading into the church.

Princess Catherine wore a bold, bright blue ensemble for this year’s Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor

Blue is very much the traditional color for the service, and Kate matched with her whole family who opted for various shades of blue

In other royal news, unearthed photo shows a curly-haired Princess Anne feeding monkeys - and it's the sweetest image of the stoic royal

With the bright flowers of Spring in full bloom, the Royal Family are opting for more vibrant colors, too.

Catherine, Princess of Wales led the pack at the Royal’s annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor with a vibrant, cobalt blue outfit.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine opted for a colorful, blueberry-hued Catherine Walker midi dress coat alongside a matching pillbox hat and clutch.

While an exact match of Kate’s blue coatdress doesn’t appear to be available right now, Catherine Walker has many similar options on their website.

(opens in new tab) Catherine Walker - Sapphire coatdress (opens in new tab) A soft blue narrow double-breasted sharply tailored wool crepe coat dress which looks very similar to the one worn by Princess Catherine for Easter.

For the accessories, she wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude suede pumps and a stunning gold and blue set of earrings to complete the look.

Last year, Kate matched with Princess Charlotte in an adorable twinning moment. Charlotte’s leggings were the same color as her mom’s pale, pastel blue coat. And this year, Kate has twinned with her youngest son, Louis.

It’s Prince Louis’ first time joining his parents and older siblings at the sacred Easter service, and the adorable youngster clung on to his mom’s hand as they made their way into the church.

(Image credit: Antony Jones/GC Images)

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also wore similar colors as Kate and Louis, for a sophisticated, co-ordinated look from the family.

And this is actually not a coincidence.

We have previously explained the reason the family like to wear blue hues for important occasions.

Karen Haller, Behavioural Color Psychologist and author of The Little Book of Color spoke to MyLondon about the royal family's clothing choices and specifically why Prince William, Catherine, and their children are often photographed wearing blue.

Karen said, "Wearing the same hue when the Cambridges are showing they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit."

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Image)

"When it comes to color psychology darker blues communicates you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on. You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus," said Karen.