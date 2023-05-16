Kate Middleton's bright yellow LK Bennett blazer adds the perfect pop of color to her all-white outfit

Kate Middleton's bright yellow blazer was the perfect bold addition to the Princess of Wales's all-white outfit while out in South West England.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the Princess of Wales attended a royal engagement in Bath.

The Princess looked wonderful as she wore a casual all-white ensemble with sneakers and a colorful blazer.

The Princess of Wales attended a royal engagement on Tuesday, May 16, as she teamed up with Dame Kelly Holmes to visit her trust in Bath. The Princess took the time to meet the young people who are being supported by this trust and learned more about how the youth development charity pairs athletes with young people to help them build essential skills like confidence for the future.

While attending this event, the Princess kept it casual as she wore a pair of bright white cropped trousers, with a white leather belt and a white ribbed off-the-shoulder H&M t-shirt. Kate Middleton wore Veja sneakers with this look and the gold embellishments on the shoes added a little bit more glamour to this look. She also wore a pair of white gold diamond drop earrings from the designer Emily Mortimer.

Kate Middleton's bright yellow blazer was the perfect addition to this look and added a necessary pop of color to the otherwise monochrome look. Although yellow can be a hard color to pull off, the Princess has shown time and time again that she isn't afraid of the bold hue. Kate Middleton's billowing summery yellow dress, was another prime example of the Princess rocking this bright tone - and pulling it off exceedingly well!

The Princess's blazer is from the High Street brand, LK Bennett, and is still currently available to purchase.

A colorful blazer with a white ensemble and a pair of sneakers has become the princess's go-to look. Ahead of the Coronation Concert at a street party in Berkshire, Kate Middleton teamed a gorgeous baby blue Reiss blazer with her fave Veja sneakers.

Adding a blazer to trousers, a t-shirt, and sneakers is the perfect way to elevate a casual look and add a little more sophistication and color to a summer ensemble. As the Princess also leaves her blazers open with the button undone, she can also ensure that she remains cool as the weather in the UK begins to heat up.