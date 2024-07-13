Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had

LK Bennett is a staple brand in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe and their half-price sale means you can recreate her look for less

LK Bennett, one of Kate Middleton’s go-to clothing brands, has just announced a half-price sale on their website - these are the items we're snapping up for a fraction of their retail price.

So many of her wardrobe staples, from Kate Middleton's trainers to her go-to Zara blazers, are available on the high street, allowing us to recreate her best style moments for an affordable price. 

And it's just been made even easier with LK Bennett sale just announced. The brand has long been a favourite for the Princess of Wales, with her buying looks like her powerful red Wimbledon dress from them. 

The brand's sale is full of different items, from formalwear dresses to casual trainers, and prices have been reduced by up to half their retail price, letting us all get our hands on some Kate-approved items for our summer capsule wardrobes this year. 

Shop LK Bennett Sale

LK Bennett midi dress
Sophie Purple And Orange Gingham Cotton-Blend Dress

Was £279, Now £139 | We can see Kate Middleton styling this colourful piece with a pair of her best white trainers and stepping out for a laid-back engagement in the look. It's subtle yet statement-making print, with the addition of some ruffled texture detailing at the bust, makes it the perfect easy-to-throw on dress that you know will look good every time you wear it.

LK Bennett dress
Hedy Bouquet Print Organic Cotton Tiered Dress

Was £229 , Now £149 | Made of lightweight cotton to keep you cool in the heat, this floral midi dress is bright, bold and versatile. With a sweet frilled round neck, pleat detailing, and puffed shoulders, it's elegant and flattering. Wear with a pair of comfortable heels for a wedding or formal event, or dress it down with some leather ballet flats for the office.

LK Bennett pink trousers

Tabitha Pink Crepe Tapered Cropped Trousers

Was £229, Now £114 | Channel the look of Kate Middleton's pastel pink pantsuit from Alexander McQueen for a fraction of the price with these stunning rose pink trousers. With an elegant high waist and belt detailing, they're the perfect piece to add some colour to your workwear while also working perfectly to build a summer-ready formalwear look. 

LK Bennett espadrilles

Marianne Cream Leather Open Toe Espadrille Wedges

Was £199.99, Now £99.99 | One of Kate Middleton's go-to shoe styles, these espadrille wedges will become a summer staple for anyone who snaps them up in this sale. Crafted in Spain from butter-soft cream nappa leather, their wedge sole makes them a comfortable wear and the beige cotton ties allow them to be worn with a variety of different outfits and colourful fabrics. 

LK Bennett bag
Amiri Natural Slouchy Raffia Shoulder Bag

Was £149, Now £59 | A beautiful and practical take on the spring/summer trend of basket bags, this straw tote bag is the perfect beach accessory for the summer months. With a curved, slouchy shape and natural raffia texture, it gives an easygoing yet fashionable feel to any look - and keeps all your necessities safe. 

LK Bennett sunglasses
Sabella Yellow Tortoise-Effect Acetate Sunglasses

Was £110, Now £55 | A colourful take on Kate Middleton's favourite sunglasses, these yellow tortoise shell frames are the perfect accessory to bring a pop of colour to any summer-ready look. With a vintage-inspired chunky frame, taupe tinted lenses and LKB branding on the arms, they're timeless, fun and versatile. 

It's not just stunning wedding guest dresses and practical summer outfits for work you can grab for a bargain price in the sale, there are plenty of year-round accessories and shoes also up for grabs. 

Our favourites include a lookalike pair for Kate's go-to summer sandals, the Castaner espadrilles, and a unique take on the massive summer trend of wicker basket bags that has seen brands from Ted Baker to M&S create rival pieces. 

