Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had

LK Bennett, one of Kate Middleton’s go-to clothing brands, has just announced a half-price sale on their website - these are the items we're snapping up for a fraction of their retail price.

So many of her wardrobe staples, from Kate Middleton's trainers to her go-to Zara blazers, are available on the high street, allowing us to recreate her best style moments for an affordable price.

And it's just been made even easier with LK Bennett sale just announced. The brand has long been a favourite for the Princess of Wales, with her buying looks like her powerful red Wimbledon dress from them.

The brand's sale is full of different items, from formalwear dresses to casual trainers, and prices have been reduced by up to half their retail price, letting us all get our hands on some Kate-approved items for our summer capsule wardrobes this year.

Shop LK Bennett Sale

It's not just stunning wedding guest dresses and practical summer outfits for work you can grab for a bargain price in the sale, there are plenty of year-round accessories and shoes also up for grabs.

Our favourites include a lookalike pair for Kate's go-to summer sandals, the Castaner espadrilles, and a unique take on the massive summer trend of wicker basket bags that has seen brands from Ted Baker to M&S create rival pieces.