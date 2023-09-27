Kate Middleton's Zara blazer she has in multiple colours is still available to buy
Kate is partial to a Zara blazer just like the rest of us
It might come as a surprise that Kate Middleton's Zara blazer that she loves enough to own in multiple colours is actually still available to buy.
- The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable style, especially when it comes to glam dressing - but she often nails smart casual too and is a total queen when it comes to styling blazers.
- Catherine is the proud owner of various Zara pieces, including a double-breasted blazer from the high street label that she has in multiple colours - and you can buy it now.
- In other royal news, we're obsessed with Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress - and it's still available for £49!
When it comes to fashion, the Princess of Wales has become known over the years for her incredible dress collection as well as her array of designer heels and extensive jewellery stash.
But despite never failing to look regal, Princess Catherine has seemingly strayed a little from skirts and frocks in recent months, appearing to have a new go-to style hack in the form of powerful trouser suits - and she's a huge fan of blazers too.
Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Ecru, £65.99 | Zara
Worn and loved by Kate Middleton herself, this classic creamy blazer with gold button accents, smart lapels and classic shoulder pads is a must have when it comes to smart casual dressing. Team with trousers, jeans, dresses and more to add a timeless and stylish touch to a look.
Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Black, £65.99 | Zara
In need of a go-to black blazer? This Zara piece that is Kate Middleton approved is the perfect option. Affordable, wearable and so easy to style with pieces already in your wardrobe, seamlessly fitting into any capsule wardrobe.
On Wednesday September 27th, Kate stepped out for an appearance in Kent, paying a visit to Portage, a service for children with special educational needs and disabilities, as part of her Shaping Us campaign.
Dressing down but staying chic for the day of work with a cause close to her heart, Catherine opted for a cherry red blazer from Zara teamed with ballet flats and a plaited up-do.
It's certainly not the first time Kate has worn the Textured Double-Breasted Blazer from Zara, as she owns it in two other colours that are still available to buy right now.
The super smart and wearable piece comes in both black and ecru, although the red shade that Kate also has is sadly no longer for sale.
Kate wore the creamy toned version of the blazer during a visit to Derby back in February, teaming the gorgeous number with a pair of sleek navy trousers and her stylish VEJA trainers with rose gold accents.
Meanwhile, Catherine looked oh-so-classy as she teamed the red version with a pair of timeless black flares and her Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag when she visited Copenhagen in Denmark in 2022.
