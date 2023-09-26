We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress - and it's still available for £49!
Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress is the perfect inexpensive piece to add to your wardrobe
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress was the perfect look at a recent engagement in Madrid, as the royal showed off her toned physique and chic style.
- On September 2023, Queen Letizia of Spain made an appearance at the Retina Eco Awards Ceremony at the Royal Tapestry Factory Foundation in Madrid.
- The Queen Consort looked wonderful as she wore a beautiful turquoise dress from a high street brand.
- In other royal news, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron looked so chic in a bright red tweed jacket as she met Queen Camilla.
When it comes to nailing a chic ensemble for a royal engagement, the Spanish Queen is familiar with nailing it every time and wearing the perfect ensemble. Just last week, Queen Letizia gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details. Similarly, Queen Letizia wore a stunning tweed jacket that gave us major '60s vibes as she channelled the perfect business casual look.
And just last night, Queen Letizia looked incredible as she arrived at a royal engagement in Madrid. The stylish European royal wore a bold turquoise green dress from Zara which was mid-length, and sleeveless - showing off her toned arms. The dress was made from linen and is actually still available in Zara stores across the UK and Europe - and it's pretty inexpensive!
This exact dress is still available online and in-store from Zara for just £49.99. The stunning close-fitting gown is also available in sleet grey, another shade that shows off the dress's sleek cut and the delicate twisted design by the shoulder of the piece.
The Queen paired this dress with a black leather belt from Boss that she has worn on many occasions, a pair of suede black pumps from Aquazzura, and a pair of emerald and gold earrings. The entire ensemble was stunning and perfectly highlighted the Queen's dark locks and glowing skin tone.
RRP: £49.99 | Queen Letizia's exact Zara dres is a swleeveless midi dress made of a linen and viscose blend. Featuring a wide neckline, gathered detailing, pleats and a side slit at the hem - and it's still in stock for less than £50!
RRP: £49.99 | Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress is also available to buy in a classic and timeless grey shade. Featuring the same flattering and wearable cut with the chic split hem, it's perfect for autumn styling.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat makes bold autumn statement as she showcases clever scarf trick everyone can put to good use!
Princess Anne's Quality Street-purple coat is an iconic wardrobe staple for the senior royal and she paired it with a matching tartan scarf
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to shrink jeans: 4 tips to get the perfect fit
Wondering how to shrink jeans? These expert tips and tricks make the process simple
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!
Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress features a full skirt and fitted bodice and it's the perfect statement piece for an evening out
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes
Queen Letizia or '60s model Twiggy? You decide
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Only Queen Letizia could look that chic while sending her daughter Infanta Sofia off to college in Scotland
The Queen is preparing for an emotional separation as Sofia heads off to her first year of university
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We can't get enough of Queen Letizia's stunning smart red suit
Queen Letizia's red power suit is the perfect style statement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit paired with suede ballerina pumps is the summer look of dreams
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit was the perfect understated look as the busy royal made an appearance in Zaragoza
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continues to make our wish-list as she opts for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers
Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers were the epitome of relaxed elegance as she stepped out for a cinema trip in Mallorca
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia just wore the most stunning coral dress - but we're obsessed with her adorable interaction with this Greek royal
Queen Letizia just debuted the most inspiring summery look
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia totally embodies 'coastal grandmother' energy in this crisp white shirt and blue seersucker shorts
We've been dreaming about the Queen's super summery outfit
By Madeline Merinuk Published