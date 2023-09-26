We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress - and it's still available for £49!

Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress is the perfect inexpensive piece to add to your wardrobe

Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress was the perfect look at a recent engagement in Madrid, as the royal showed off her toned physique and chic style. 

When it comes to nailing a chic ensemble for a royal engagement, the Spanish Queen is familiar with nailing it every time and wearing the perfect ensemble. Just last week, Queen Letizia gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details. Similarly, Queen Letizia wore a stunning tweed jacket that gave us major '60s vibes as she channelled the perfect business casual look.

And just last night, Queen Letizia looked incredible as she arrived at a royal engagement in Madrid. The stylish European royal wore a bold turquoise green dress from Zara which was mid-length, and sleeveless - showing off her toned arms. The dress was made from linen and is actually still available in Zara stores across the UK and Europe - and it's pretty inexpensive!

Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This exact dress is still available online and in-store from Zara for just £49.99. The stunning close-fitting gown is also available in sleet grey, another shade that shows off the dress's sleek cut and the delicate twisted design by the shoulder of the piece.

The Queen paired this dress with a black leather belt from Boss that she has worn on many occasions, a pair of suede black pumps from Aquazzura, and a pair of emerald and gold earrings. The entire ensemble was stunning and perfectly highlighted the Queen's dark locks and glowing skin tone. 

Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia
Zara Gathered Linen Blend Dress

RRP: £49.99 | Queen Letizia's exact Zara dres is a swleeveless midi dress made of a linen and viscose blend. Featuring a wide neckline, gathered detailing, pleats and a side slit at the hem - and it's still in stock for less than £50!

Queen Letizia
Zara Gathered Linen Blend dress in Grey

RRP: £49.99 | Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress is also available to buy in a classic and timeless grey shade. Featuring the same flattering and wearable cut with the chic split hem, it's perfect for autumn styling. 

& Other Stories
& Other Stories Leather Belt

RRP: £35 | This thin black leather belt is secured with a gold-toned metal buckle and the perfect addition to any ensemble.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸