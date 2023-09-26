We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress - and it's still available for £49!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress was the perfect look at a recent engagement in Madrid, as the royal showed off her toned physique and chic style.

On September 2023, Queen Letizia of Spain made an appearance at the Retina Eco Awards Ceremony at the Royal Tapestry Factory Foundation in Madrid.

The Queen Consort looked wonderful as she wore a beautiful turquoise dress from a high street brand.

In other royal news, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron looked so chic in a bright red tweed jacket as she met Queen Camilla.

When it comes to nailing a chic ensemble for a royal engagement, the Spanish Queen is familiar with nailing it every time and wearing the perfect ensemble. Just last week, Queen Letizia gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details. Similarly, Queen Letizia wore a stunning tweed jacket that gave us major '60s vibes as she channelled the perfect business casual look.

And just last night, Queen Letizia looked incredible as she arrived at a royal engagement in Madrid. The stylish European royal wore a bold turquoise green dress from Zara which was mid-length, and sleeveless - showing off her toned arms. The dress was made from linen and is actually still available in Zara stores across the UK and Europe - and it's pretty inexpensive!

This exact dress is still available online and in-store from Zara for just £49.99. The stunning close-fitting gown is also available in sleet grey, another shade that shows off the dress's sleek cut and the delicate twisted design by the shoulder of the piece.

The Queen paired this dress with a black leather belt from Boss that she has worn on many occasions, a pair of suede black pumps from Aquazzura, and a pair of emerald and gold earrings. The entire ensemble was stunning and perfectly highlighted the Queen's dark locks and glowing skin tone.

