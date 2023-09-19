Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked lavish in the perfect black and gold outfit complete with gorgeous dress embroidery, statement gold jewellery and beautiful finishing touches.

Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her endlessly elegant fashion sense as she stepped out at a glamorous awards ceremony in Barcelona on Monday.

The radiant Spanish Queen stunned in head to toe black and gold for the La Vanguardia Awards as she attended with her husband, King Felipe.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton looks powerful in camel flares and matching blazer as she coordinates in favourite designer heels and go-to earrings.

Making an appearance at the glitzy La Vanguardia Awards in Barcelona alongside husband King Felipe on Monday, Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her ever-impressive style in a gorgeous evening outfit with striking black and gold details.

The European royal has long been a fashion icon among her fans, who she rarely fails to impress with her regal sartorial choices - with everything from her Parisian chic Breton striped jumper with sleek cigarette trousers to her 60s vibes tweed jacket leaving royal style followers heart-eyed.

And she wowed once again with her striking black and gold ensemble featuring an embroidered dress, gold clutch, bold earrings and detail-focussed golden finishing touches, including the stilettos of her black heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia wore the Floral Print Sleeveless Woven Dress by Belgian label Dries Van Noten, with the timeless piece featuring a flattering boat neckline, flowing midi skirt hem and subtle belted waist.

The dress was adorned with delicate floral embroidery from top to bottom and Letizia accentuated the gold details with the Bimba 1 Gold Palmera Leather Clutch by Carolina Herrera, holding the quilted leather piece in her hand despite the £640 accessory also having a golden chain strap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to jewellery, a statement pair of shining gold earrings added even more glamour, with Carolina Herrera once again being responsible for the addition in the form of the Gold Plated Jasmine Earrings, costing £260 and boasting a tiny crystal bead for added sparkle.

Even Letizia's Carolina Herrera Good Girl 100 black patent leather pumps added a sprinkle of gold, with the stiletto heel of the shoes having a metallic golden shine.