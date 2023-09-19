Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details
We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's detail-focussed black and gold look
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Letizia of Spain looked lavish in the perfect black and gold outfit complete with gorgeous dress embroidery, statement gold jewellery and beautiful finishing touches.
- Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her endlessly elegant fashion sense as she stepped out at a glamorous awards ceremony in Barcelona on Monday.
- The radiant Spanish Queen stunned in head to toe black and gold for the La Vanguardia Awards as she attended with her husband, King Felipe.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton looks powerful in camel flares and matching blazer as she coordinates in favourite designer heels and go-to earrings.
Making an appearance at the glitzy La Vanguardia Awards in Barcelona alongside husband King Felipe on Monday, Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her ever-impressive style in a gorgeous evening outfit with striking black and gold details.
The European royal has long been a fashion icon among her fans, who she rarely fails to impress with her regal sartorial choices - with everything from her Parisian chic Breton striped jumper with sleek cigarette trousers to her 60s vibes tweed jacket leaving royal style followers heart-eyed.
And she wowed once again with her striking black and gold ensemble featuring an embroidered dress, gold clutch, bold earrings and detail-focussed golden finishing touches, including the stilettos of her black heels.
Queen Letizia wore the Floral Print Sleeveless Woven Dress by Belgian label Dries Van Noten, with the timeless piece featuring a flattering boat neckline, flowing midi skirt hem and subtle belted waist.
The dress was adorned with delicate floral embroidery from top to bottom and Letizia accentuated the gold details with the Bimba 1 Gold Palmera Leather Clutch by Carolina Herrera, holding the quilted leather piece in her hand despite the £640 accessory also having a golden chain strap.
When it came to jewellery, a statement pair of shining gold earrings added even more glamour, with Carolina Herrera once again being responsible for the addition in the form of the Gold Plated Jasmine Earrings, costing £260 and boasting a tiny crystal bead for added sparkle.
Even Letizia's Carolina Herrera Good Girl 100 black patent leather pumps added a sprinkle of gold, with the stiletto heel of the shoes having a metallic golden shine.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers were styled with an otherwise black and white outfit and it would make such a fun look for autumn!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Reese Witherspoon has some blunt friendship advice for women and we totally agree with her
In Reese Witherspoon we trust
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain looks incredible in Barbie pink pantsuit featuring the blazer of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain channelled serious Barbie vibes in this gorgeous pink suit
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain is so Parisian chic in Breton stripes and cigarette trousers - and her sleek ponytail tops it all off
Queen Letizia of Spain looked effortlessly classic in Parisian stripes
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia's off-the-shoulder dress features super summery colors and a stunning succulent pattern
Queen Letizia is truly a fashion inspiration!
By Madeline Merinuk Published