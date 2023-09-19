Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details

We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's detail-focussed black and gold look

Queen Letizia of Spain black and gold
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Queen Letizia of Spain looked lavish in the perfect black and gold outfit complete with gorgeous dress embroidery, statement gold jewellery and beautiful finishing touches. 

Making an appearance at the glitzy La Vanguardia Awards in Barcelona alongside husband King Felipe on Monday, Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her ever-impressive style in a gorgeous evening outfit with striking black and gold details. 

The European royal has long been a fashion icon among her fans, who she rarely fails to impress with her regal sartorial choices - with everything from her Parisian chic Breton striped jumper with sleek cigarette trousers to her 60s vibes tweed jacket leaving royal style followers heart-eyed.

And she wowed once again with her striking black and gold ensemble featuring an embroidered dress, gold clutch, bold earrings and detail-focussed golden finishing touches, including the stilettos of her black heels. 

Queen Letizia of Spain black and gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia wore the Floral Print Sleeveless Woven Dress by Belgian label Dries Van Noten, with the timeless piece featuring a flattering boat neckline, flowing midi skirt hem and subtle belted waist. 

The dress was adorned with delicate floral embroidery from top to bottom and Letizia accentuated the gold details with the Bimba 1 Gold Palmera Leather Clutch by Carolina Herrera, holding the quilted leather piece in her hand despite the £640 accessory also having a golden chain strap. 

Queen Letizia of Spain black and gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to jewellery, a statement pair of shining gold earrings added even more glamour, with Carolina Herrera once again being responsible for the addition in the form of the Gold Plated Jasmine Earrings, costing £260 and boasting a tiny crystal bead for added sparkle. 

Even Letizia's Carolina Herrera Good Girl 100 black patent leather pumps added a sprinkle of gold, with the stiletto heel of the shoes having a metallic golden shine. 

