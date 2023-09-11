Queen Letizia of Spain is so Parisian chic in Breton stripes and cigarette trousers - and her sleek ponytail tops it all off

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked timeless and effortlessly chic as she channelled serious Parisian energy in a Breton striped jumper, sleek trousers and slingback heels for an official outing.

Queen Letizia showed off her impeccable sense of style as she arrived in the Spanish town of Sigueiro to mark the start of the school year.

She wowed with her outfit choice as she opted for a classic combination of Breton stripes and chic trousers, wearing her hair in a super sleek and polished up-do.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's practical raincoat, £60 hoop earrings and classic Veja trainers might be our new favourite casual outfit from her!

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most admired of the European royals when it comes to fashion.

Letizia, who married King Felipe of Spain back in 2004 and who shares daughters, Princess Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia with the monarch, is regularly praised for her effortlessly gorgeous and ultra regal style.

Whether it's her dressed-down latte linen suit, her sapphire blue and white bardot dress or her Barbie-core hot pink cami dress, Queen Letizia has wowed so many royal fashion fans with all of her latest looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And we don't think her latest ensemble worn for her visit to a Spanish primary school will prove any less swoon-worthy, with her combination of a Breton sweater, figure-skimming navy cigarette trousers, timeless slingback heels and an ultra sleek and swishy ponytail providing some major Parisian vibes.

The navy and white jumper features a modest and flattering crew neck, elbow-length sleeves and wide horizontal stripes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia used the addition of a simple leather belt to cinch the waist of her tailored trousers, perfectly complimenting her svelte figure.

Keeping things classic with her shoes, choosing a pair of Carrie Blue Suede Sling Back heels from Spanish label Isabel Abdo, priced at around £222.

The goat leather navy blue heels feature a small stiletto heel, a pretty pink lining and comfy slingback strap detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former journalist wore her gorgeously luscious brunette locks in a thick, full high ponytail, framing her face with an off-centre parting and sweeping side fringe.

As for jewellery, Queen Letizia kept things delicate and golden, wearing a trio of small gold hoops aligned in each earlobe.