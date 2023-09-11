Queen Letizia of Spain is so Parisian chic in Breton stripes and cigarette trousers - and her sleek ponytail tops it all off

(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Queen Letizia of Spain looked timeless and effortlessly chic as she channelled serious Parisian energy in a Breton striped jumper, sleek trousers and slingback heels for an official outing. 

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most admired of the European royals when it comes to fashion. 

Letizia, who married King Felipe of Spain back in 2004 and who shares daughters, Princess Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia with the monarch, is regularly praised for her effortlessly gorgeous and ultra regal style. 

Whether it's her dressed-down latte linen suit, her sapphire blue and white bardot dress or her Barbie-core hot pink cami dress, Queen Letizia has wowed so many royal fashion fans with all of her latest looks. 

Queen Letizia Spain Parisian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And we don't think her latest ensemble worn for her visit to a Spanish primary school will prove any less swoon-worthy, with her combination of a Breton sweater, figure-skimming navy cigarette trousers, timeless slingback heels and an ultra sleek and swishy ponytail providing some major Parisian vibes. 

The navy and white jumper features a modest and flattering crew neck, elbow-length sleeves and wide horizontal stripes. 

Queen Letizia Spain Parisian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia used the addition of a simple leather belt to cinch the waist of her tailored trousers, perfectly complimenting her svelte figure. 

Keeping things classic with her shoes, choosing a pair of Carrie Blue Suede Sling Back heels from Spanish label Isabel Abdo, priced at around £222. 

The goat leather navy blue heels feature a small stiletto heel, a pretty pink lining and comfy slingback strap detail. 

Queen Letizia Spain Parisian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former journalist wore her gorgeously luscious brunette locks in a thick, full high ponytail, framing her face with an off-centre parting and sweeping side fringe. 

As for jewellery, Queen Letizia kept things delicate and golden, wearing a trio of small gold hoops aligned in each earlobe. 

M&S Breton striped jumper
M&S Supersoft Striped Crew Neck Jumper

RRP: £17.50 | This beautifully simple and super soft M&S jumper features wide, horizontal navy stripes and a classic crew neck just like Queen Letizia's. Boasting an ultra affordable price tag and serious wearability, this capsule wardrobe essential is available from size 6 to size 24. 

Queen Letizia of Spain Parisian trousers Sezane
Sézane Austin Trousers in Navy Blue

RRP: £125 | The Sézane Austin Trousers in Navy Blue are a timeless and super chic addition to any wardrobe, especially as autumn rolls around. The high-waisted trousers with a belted paperbag waist are available from size 4 to size 20 and are perfect for replicating Queen Letizia's Parisian look. 

Carvela navy slingback heels
Carvela Classique Sling 70 in Navy

RRP: £99 | If you're after a pair of timeless navy slingbacks, this Carvela pair are practical yet classy option that'll cost you less than £100. Just like Queen Letizia's, these suede, pointed toe heels are perfect for pairing with smart trousers and provide comfort with the addition of flexible soles, padded backs and memory foam insoles. 

