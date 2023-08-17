Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit paired with suede ballerina pumps is the summer look of dreams

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit and suede ballerina flats created the perfect ensemble for Her Majesty as she stepped out with her family in Zaragoza.

Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and their two daughters were out in Zaragoza on Wednesday, August 17, 2023.

The family were in Zaragoza to mark an important event for their daughter, Princess of Asturias, Leonor.

On Wednesday, August 17, 2023, the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, was joined by her family at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza as she began her military training at the academy. The Princess is set to be trained to be a cadet at the General Military Academy, and will be joining other cadets who will become officers of the Army, the Civil Guard and the Common Corps of the Armed Forces.

The Queen and her daughters dressed down for this occasion on a warm sunny day, and they all opted for some white and neutral tones in their looks. The Queen looked wonderful in her casual chic style as she wore a pale beige suit with a neutral t-shirt underneath. This look was informal but still had a regal vibe that created an elegant ensemble.

Her Majesty also paired this look with a pair of tan suede ballerina flats. These are a popular summer trend for 2023 and were the perfect addition to this casual chic look. The Queen's trouser leg was ankle length and slightly cropped, which meant her delicate choice of footwear was still visible from beneath her suit.

The Queen's suit was from Adolfo Dominguez and specifically part of the 2021 collection. Although the ecru blazer and trouser combo is no longer sold by the brand, there are many different designers and high street brands that sell very similar pale beige suits that are perfect for transitioning from the summer to the winter months.

Her Majesty also accessorized with subtle gold jewellery which added to the warm colour palette of this look.

