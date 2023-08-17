Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit paired with suede ballerina pumps is the summer look of dreams
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit was the perfect understated look as the busy royal made an appearance in Zaragoza
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit and suede ballerina flats created the perfect ensemble for Her Majesty as she stepped out with her family in Zaragoza.
- Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and their two daughters were out in Zaragoza on Wednesday, August 17, 2023.
- The family were in Zaragoza to mark an important event for their daughter, Princess of Asturias, Leonor.
- In other royal news, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet habit passed down from Diana.
On Wednesday, August 17, 2023, the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, was joined by her family at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza as she began her military training at the academy. The Princess is set to be trained to be a cadet at the General Military Academy, and will be joining other cadets who will become officers of the Army, the Civil Guard and the Common Corps of the Armed Forces.
The Queen and her daughters dressed down for this occasion on a warm sunny day, and they all opted for some white and neutral tones in their looks. The Queen looked wonderful in her casual chic style as she wore a pale beige suit with a neutral t-shirt underneath. This look was informal but still had a regal vibe that created an elegant ensemble.
Her Majesty also paired this look with a pair of tan suede ballerina flats. These are a popular summer trend for 2023 and were the perfect addition to this casual chic look. The Queen's trouser leg was ankle length and slightly cropped, which meant her delicate choice of footwear was still visible from beneath her suit.
The Queen's suit was from Adolfo Dominguez and specifically part of the 2021 collection. Although the ecru blazer and trouser combo is no longer sold by the brand, there are many different designers and high street brands that sell very similar pale beige suits that are perfect for transitioning from the summer to the winter months.
Her Majesty also accessorized with subtle gold jewellery which added to the warm colour palette of this look.
Relaxed linen blazer tailored in a single-breasted cut featuring two double jetted pockets with flaps and a notched lapel collar and padded shoulders. Finished with buttoned cuffs and a back seam vent. Hanging loop and fully lined.
Straight press crease linen trousers crafted from linen featuring centre front and back press creases, two slanted waist pockets and a single back vent pocket. Finished with a zip fly with hook and bar closure and belt loops.
