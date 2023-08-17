Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit paired with suede ballerina pumps is the summer look of dreams

Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit and suede ballerina flats created the perfect ensemble for Her Majesty as she stepped out with her family in Zaragoza. 

On Wednesday, August 17, 2023, the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, was joined by her family at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza as she began her military training at the academy. The Princess is set to be trained to be a cadet at the General Military Academy, and will be joining other cadets who will become officers of the Army, the Civil Guard and the Common Corps of the Armed Forces.

The Queen and her daughters dressed down for this occasion on a warm sunny day, and they all opted for some white and neutral tones in their looks. The Queen looked wonderful in her casual chic style as she wore a pale beige suit with a neutral t-shirt underneath. This look was informal but still had a regal vibe that created an elegant ensemble. 

Her Majesty also paired this look with a pair of tan suede ballerina flats. These are a popular summer trend for 2023 and were the perfect addition to this casual chic look. The Queen's trouser leg was ankle length and slightly cropped, which meant her delicate choice of footwear was still visible from beneath her suit. 

The Queen's suit was from Adolfo Dominguez and specifically part of the 2021 collection. Although the ecru blazer and trouser combo is no longer sold by the brand, there are many different designers and high street brands that sell very similar pale beige suits that are perfect for transitioning from the summer to the winter months.

Her Majesty also accessorized with subtle gold jewellery which added to the warm colour palette of this look.

Relaxed Single Breasted Linen Blazer was £135, now £99 | & Other Stories

Relaxed linen blazer tailored in a single-breasted cut featuring two double jetted pockets with flaps and a notched lapel collar and padded shoulders. Finished with buttoned cuffs and a back seam vent. Hanging loop and fully lined.

Straight Press Crease Linen Trousers was £85, now £65 | & Other Stories

Straight press crease linen trousers crafted from linen featuring centre front and back press creases, two slanted waist pockets and a single back vent pocket. Finished with a zip fly with hook and bar closure and belt loops.

Forever Comfort® Twist Leather Ballerina Shoes, £45 | Next

Forever comfort padding: with Memory Foam layer to help you stay on your feet all day in comfort and style. In an easy slip-on style with twist detail to front.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


