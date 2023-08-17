Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet habit passed down from Diana
Princess Diana is said to have started a sweet habit that has been passed on to her grandchildren
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly all share a super sweet habit that is said to have been passed down after being started by their grandmother, Princess Diana.
- George, Charlotte and Louis are believed to be continuing a touching tradition started by their late grandmother, Princess Diana, who began it with her own sons.
- It was previously revealed that the Wales children refer to Princess Diana as 'Granny Diana' and while they never met her, still continue her kind habits.
- In other royal news, the title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways has been revealed.
Despite the fact that Princess Diana passed away after a Paris car crash in 1997, years before her grandchildren were born, the Wales kids have reportedly been taught to keep a sweet habit started by their grandmother.
Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are said to have learned to write thank you letters to people, with Diana having instilled this into her own sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
It's claimed that Princess Diana, who passed away when William and Harry were just 15 and 12, was keen to drum in a sense of politeness and good manners into her boys, wanting to "ingrain a sense of appreciation into her two sons" by teaching them to always write thank you notes to those who helped them or did something special.
And now, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly doing the same with their children, ensuring that their brood of three grow up surrounded by good manners - and making sure they pass down Diana's thank you letter habit.
[William and Catherine] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it,” a source told The Daily Express.
"Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic."
Despite the sad loss of Princess Diana when William was just a teenager, he is clearly ensuring that her memory lives on through his children - something that was made clear when he and Princess Catherine shared Mother's Day cards made by the children with the world.
This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTTMarch 14, 2021
On Mother's Day in 2021, photos of handmade cards for Diana were shared on social media, with the sweet messages written by George and Charlotte revealing that they refer to their grandma as 'Granny Diana'.
"Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on mother's day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx," young Princess Charlotte's moving message read.
Meanwhile, Prince George poignantly penned, "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
9 benefits of coffee you may not know about, according to nutritionists
We know coffee keeps us awake and motivated but the other benefits of coffee are under-rated, according to nutritionists
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Diana’s secret second wedding dress that ‘just disappeared’
Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress was made for a a simple reason and it's whereabouts are a mystery, according to the designer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte had a seriously impressive skill when she was just two-years-old
Princess Charlotte was clever from a young age
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The surprisingly modern skill George, Charlotte and Louis can learn at school that could see them take after Meghan Markle
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can learn to be podcast pros at Lambrook
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace ‘unique position’
A royal expert has claimed Prince William 'feels even more strongly' that his children should 'remain close' forever
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'burden' the Wales children can all 'share' for the sake of Prince George's feelings
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be able to help Prince George with the pressures of his destiny as King
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
On this day in history, Princess Diana married King Charles – but did you know her designer was ‘horrified’ by the wedding dress on the big day?
Princess Diana and King Charles were married on this day, 42 years ago
By Jack Slater Published
-
Lady Louise Windsor bonds with Princess Charlotte by teaching her a seriously adorable skill
Lady Louise was said to be the late Queen's favorite grandchild and she has a super sweet relationship with Princess Charlotte
By Madeline Merinuk Published