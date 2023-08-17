Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet habit passed down from Diana

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly all share a super sweet habit that is said to have been passed down after being started by their grandmother, Princess Diana.

George, Charlotte and Louis are believed to be continuing a touching tradition started by their late grandmother, Princess Diana, who began it with her own sons.

It was previously revealed that the Wales children refer to Princess Diana as 'Granny Diana' and while they never met her, still continue her kind habits.

In other royal news, the title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways has been revealed.

Despite the fact that Princess Diana passed away after a Paris car crash in 1997, years before her grandchildren were born, the Wales kids have reportedly been taught to keep a sweet habit started by their grandmother.

Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are said to have learned to write thank you letters to people, with Diana having instilled this into her own sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's claimed that Princess Diana, who passed away when William and Harry were just 15 and 12, was keen to drum in a sense of politeness and good manners into her boys, wanting to "ingrain a sense of appreciation into her two sons" by teaching them to always write thank you notes to those who helped them or did something special.

And now, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly doing the same with their children, ensuring that their brood of three grow up surrounded by good manners - and making sure they pass down Diana's thank you letter habit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

[William and Catherine] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it,” a source told The Daily Express.

"Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic."

Despite the sad loss of Princess Diana when William was just a teenager, he is clearly ensuring that her memory lives on through his children - something that was made clear when he and Princess Catherine shared Mother's Day cards made by the children with the world.

This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTTMarch 14, 2021 See more

On Mother's Day in 2021, photos of handmade cards for Diana were shared on social media, with the sweet messages written by George and Charlotte revealing that they refer to their grandma as 'Granny Diana'.

"Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on mother's day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx," young Princess Charlotte's moving message read.

Meanwhile, Prince George poignantly penned, "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx."