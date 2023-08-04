Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress is giving us serious holiday outfit inspo!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress and platform espadrilles are giving us serious holiday outfit inspiration this summer.

The Queen of Spain opted for a gorgeous vibrant blue and white patterned dress and chic espadrilles as she hosted a dinner in Mallorca.

Queen Letizia’s outfit showcased elegant and relaxed dressing at its best as she and King Felipe continue to enjoy their summer break.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be staying at the Castle of Mey as they begin their annual summer break in Scotland, but they’re not the only royals to have a traditional destination in the warmer months. The Spanish Royal Family typically enjoy a summer holiday in Mallorca and King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s break is well underway. Whilst we’re used to seeing some beautiful outfits from the Queen of Spain, her holiday wardrobe has been utterly fabulous. Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress showcased one of the colours of the season and now she’s upped the style stakes again with her latest look.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress was what summer holiday dreams are made of as she stepped out at the Marivent Palace on 3rd August. She, King Felipe and his mother Queen Sofia hosted a dinner for authorities of the Balearic Islands and Queen Letizia’s choice of outfit was the perfect combination of elegant and slightly more relaxed.

The dress itself featured a statement off-shoulder neckline with a ruffle running across it that fell to her waist and was reportedly a Desigual x Stella Jean design. The gorgeous bold blue and classic white colour combination is a popular choice this time of year and the pattern was a fun mix of leaves, birds and what appear to be giraffes.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia kept things simple with her accessories and allowed this statement dress to really do all the talking. Her Majesty chose a pair of gold earrings and some platform white espadrille wedges from Magrit. If you love Kate Middleton’s espadrilles, these stunning neutral-toned options are just as iconic.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

When it came to hairstyles, Queen Letizia of Spain’s bardot dress was perfectly complemented by the up-do that the senior royal went for. Queen Letizia’s brunette tresses were pulled back in a wavy high ponytail with a few front pieces of hair left out to softly frame her face.

Get Queen Letizia's look

Queen Letizia of Spain’s bardot dress is a beautiful design and the bold colour combination is something that many royal fashion fans might be tempted to try and recreate this summer for any holidays - or even just for summer occasions at home. If the weather where you are is cooler, then a denim jacket would work with the colours of the dress, perhaps draped over the shoulders to fit around the bardot neckline. This style of dress could also be given a more casual twist with a pair of trainers or flat sandals too.