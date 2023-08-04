Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress is giving us serious holiday outfit inspo!
Queen Letizia of Spain's bardot dress is the epitome of stylish summer dressing with a colour combination we just can't get over...
Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress and platform espadrilles are giving us serious holiday outfit inspiration this summer.
- The Queen of Spain opted for a gorgeous vibrant blue and white patterned dress and chic espadrilles as she hosted a dinner in Mallorca.
- Queen Letizia’s outfit showcased elegant and relaxed dressing at its best as she and King Felipe continue to enjoy their summer break.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be staying at the Castle of Mey as they begin their annual summer break in Scotland, but they’re not the only royals to have a traditional destination in the warmer months. The Spanish Royal Family typically enjoy a summer holiday in Mallorca and King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s break is well underway. Whilst we’re used to seeing some beautiful outfits from the Queen of Spain, her holiday wardrobe has been utterly fabulous. Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress showcased one of the colours of the season and now she’s upped the style stakes again with her latest look.
Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress was what summer holiday dreams are made of as she stepped out at the Marivent Palace on 3rd August. She, King Felipe and his mother Queen Sofia hosted a dinner for authorities of the Balearic Islands and Queen Letizia’s choice of outfit was the perfect combination of elegant and slightly more relaxed.
The dress itself featured a statement off-shoulder neckline with a ruffle running across it that fell to her waist and was reportedly a Desigual x Stella Jean design. The gorgeous bold blue and classic white colour combination is a popular choice this time of year and the pattern was a fun mix of leaves, birds and what appear to be giraffes.
Queen Letizia kept things simple with her accessories and allowed this statement dress to really do all the talking. Her Majesty chose a pair of gold earrings and some platform white espadrille wedges from Magrit. If you love Kate Middleton’s espadrilles, these stunning neutral-toned options are just as iconic.
When it came to hairstyles, Queen Letizia of Spain’s bardot dress was perfectly complemented by the up-do that the senior royal went for. Queen Letizia’s brunette tresses were pulled back in a wavy high ponytail with a few front pieces of hair left out to softly frame her face.
Get Queen Letizia's look
Queen Letizia of Spain’s bardot dress is a beautiful design and the bold colour combination is something that many royal fashion fans might be tempted to try and recreate this summer for any holidays - or even just for summer occasions at home. If the weather where you are is cooler, then a denim jacket would work with the colours of the dress, perhaps draped over the shoulders to fit around the bardot neckline. This style of dress could also be given a more casual twist with a pair of trainers or flat sandals too.
RRP: £40 ($50) | This blue and white floral print bardot dress is a gorgeous piece to incorporate into your summer wardrobe. The fitted waist and dipped hem add detail to the silhouette and this can easily be paired with espadrilles or sandals.
RRP: £48 ($60) | Put an even bolder twist on Queen Letizia's bardot dress with this stunning vibrant blue jersey option. With a split hem and ruched bardot neckline, this is a beautiful choice for a summer occasion.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
