Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress takes Barbiecore to a regal level with chic espadrille flats and woven handbag

Queen Letizia's hot pink cami dress wows. Seen here she attends several audiences at Zarzuela Palace
(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress takes Barbiecore to a regal level with a pair of chic espadrille flats and woven handbag.  

After weeks of anticipation about whether they’d make the journey from Clarence House, King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly been staying at the Castle of Mey in Scotland and have begun their summer holiday, They’re not the only royals to have an annual break and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are now in Mallorca enjoying some precious family time. The royal couple and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia visited the Alfabia gardens on 31st July, which became a UNESCO world heritage site in 2011.

The Spanish royals looked to be enjoying themselves as they marvelled at their surroundings and for the special trip, they also pulled out all the stops fashion-wise. Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress showed she wasn’t afraid to dabble with one of the biggest trends. 

Queen Letizia during her visit to the Alfabia Gardens

(Image credit: Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The shade of the relaxed dress was a stunning pink that perfectly fits in with the vibrant shades and style of the popular Barbiecore trend. It was reportedly designed by Adolfo Dominguez and falls elegantly to just below Her Majesty’s knee. Queen Letizia’s dress featured a flattering v-neckline and straps, with a tie-belt adding extra definition to her waist. 

Deciding against a jacket in the summer sunshine, the Queen instead finished off her beautiful bold look with cream espadrille flats that tied around her ankles and a woven shoulder bag. In another fabulous nod to hot pink, the lining of her handbag was a similar magenta. 

Queen Letizia of Spain visits the Alfabia gardens

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Letizia left her long brunette tresses loose around her shoulders, adding to the fun and more low-key vibe of this holiday outfit. And whilst Queen Letizia’s unique £170 earrings from Suma Cruz wowed just a few days ago and made a serious statement, for the visit to the Alfabia gardens Her Majesty kept things a little more simple. Her earrings were subtle hoops and she wore no necklaces or bracelets, allowing Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress to really shine. 

King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain visit the Alfabia Gardens

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Get Queen Letizia's look

Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress is one of the most wearable of her royal looks and showcases Her Majesty’s off-duty style at its best. A cami dress is a classic design that’s perfect for the warmer months and can be paired with a denim jacket for cooler days. If you want to dress it up for the evening, then a smart blazer and a pair of Kate Middleton’s summer shoes of choice - slingbacks - would also look amazing.  

Tie Neck Strappy Midi Tiered Slip Dress
Tie Neck Strappy Midi Slip Dress

RRP: £95 ($121) | Put your own twist on Queen Letizia's hot pink cami dress with this stunning slip dress option. Also in a vibrant pink tone, the ruffled hem, scoop neckline and tie detail make this a stunning choice for summer.

Accessorize Pink Plain Strappy Sundress
Accessorize Pink Strappy Sundress

RRP: £50 ($64) | This Accessorize strappy sundress creates a similar sense of fun to Queen Letizia's recent outfit. It features pockets and would make for a perfect easy to throw on look during the warmer months.

DRAPED NECK DRESS
Draped Neck Dress

RRP: £22.99 ($29.47) | The double straps and draped neckline add extra detail to this elegant pink dress. The fuchsia pink tone is incredibly eye-catching and this can easily be paired with an on-trend raffia bag and espadrilles like Queen Letizia's. 

Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

