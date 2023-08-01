Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress takes Barbiecore to a regal level with chic espadrille flats and woven handbag

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress takes Barbiecore to a regal level with a pair of chic espadrille flats and woven handbag.

The Queen of Spain stepped out with her husband King Felipe and their daughters for a visit to the Jardines de la Alfabia on 31st July.

For her trip to the beautiful gardens, Queen Letizia opted for a vibrant pink dress and accessories that scream summer getaway.

After weeks of anticipation about whether they’d make the journey from Clarence House, King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly been staying at the Castle of Mey in Scotland and have begun their summer holiday, They’re not the only royals to have an annual break and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are now in Mallorca enjoying some precious family time. The royal couple and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia visited the Alfabia gardens on 31st July, which became a UNESCO world heritage site in 2011.

The Spanish royals looked to be enjoying themselves as they marvelled at their surroundings and for the special trip, they also pulled out all the stops fashion-wise. Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress showed she wasn’t afraid to dabble with one of the biggest trends.

(Image credit: Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The shade of the relaxed dress was a stunning pink that perfectly fits in with the vibrant shades and style of the popular Barbiecore trend. It was reportedly designed by Adolfo Dominguez and falls elegantly to just below Her Majesty’s knee. Queen Letizia’s dress featured a flattering v-neckline and straps, with a tie-belt adding extra definition to her waist.

Deciding against a jacket in the summer sunshine, the Queen instead finished off her beautiful bold look with cream espadrille flats that tied around her ankles and a woven shoulder bag. In another fabulous nod to hot pink, the lining of her handbag was a similar magenta.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Letizia left her long brunette tresses loose around her shoulders, adding to the fun and more low-key vibe of this holiday outfit. And whilst Queen Letizia’s unique £170 earrings from Suma Cruz wowed just a few days ago and made a serious statement, for the visit to the Alfabia gardens Her Majesty kept things a little more simple. Her earrings were subtle hoops and she wore no necklaces or bracelets, allowing Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress to really shine.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Get Queen Letizia's look

Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress is one of the most wearable of her royal looks and showcases Her Majesty’s off-duty style at its best. A cami dress is a classic design that’s perfect for the warmer months and can be paired with a denim jacket for cooler days. If you want to dress it up for the evening, then a smart blazer and a pair of Kate Middleton’s summer shoes of choice - slingbacks - would also look amazing.