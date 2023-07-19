The summer shoes Kate Middleton's been embracing more than ever - and we’re in love with them too!
Kate Middleton's summer shoes are super chic and have been her go-to style for plenty of occasions recently...
The summer shoes Kate Middleton’s been embracing more than ever are a staple for warm weather occasions and we’re in love with them.
- The Princess of Wales is known for her classic court shoe heels for royal engagements and events but this summer sling-backs have been given a chance to shine.
- She’s previously worn this style of shoe before and in 2023 we’ve seen it become her go-to for even big royal appearances.
Kate Middleton’s dresses are so often the star of the show when it comes to her iconic royal looks, but the future Queen Consort’s footwear choices are often every bit as beautiful or statement. She’s known for often matching her heels to her outfits and Kate Middleton’s white trainers are also super chic for more off-duty days. However, Kate Middleton’s summer shoes of choice have been a little more fun as the slingback has proved its versatility. And they’ve definitely become a noticeable staple for her in recent years.
In the last few months alone eagle-eyed fans might just have spotted the Princess of Wales wearing two of her very similar, favourite pairs. Her black and white Alessandra Rich heels feature a pointed toe and a strap across the front of the foot.
Kate wore these for her visit to the Anna Freud Centre in May with an equally bond Suzannah dress in a stunning emerald green. Pairing the shoes with another block colour is the way to go to allow the slingbacks to really do the talking. She wore another pair of two-tone slingbacks for the Order of the Garter Service in June.
These were by Jennifer Chamandi and had a very similar design with the black and white shades that worked perfectly with her look as Kate wowed in her signature polka dot style with an Alessandra Rich dress. But black and white heels aren’t the only slingbacks that are some of Kate Middleton’s summer shoes of choice.
She’s also been spotted wearing some neutral slingbacks this summer, including when she attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023. Kate Middleton’s forget-me-not blue midi dress was a fabulously summery look for her and despite the grass she chose a pair of nude slingback heels from Camilla Elphick. These gorgeous shoes were quite the switch-up from the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup.
Rarely seen in flat shoes that aren’t trainers nowadays, Kate made a rare appearance in flat Camilla Elphick slingback pumps with a black pointed toe last year. They also had a special decorative detail in the form of a pearl-style round buckle.
Meanwhile, earlier on in 2022 we saw the Princess of Wales wear a pair of nude slingbacks during her and Prince William’s Caribbean Tour. These had a sturdy block heel and the low-key shade worked well with her bold patterned dress.
Over the past few years Kate Middleton’s summer shoes have often been slingbacks with varying colorways and heel heights. She seems to be embracing them during the warmer months and it’s likely we’ll see her wear another pair before summer is over.
