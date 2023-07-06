Kate Middleton’s forget-me-not blue midi dress with puffed sleeves and delicate print is easy breezy dressing at its best

Kate Middleton’s forget-me-not blue midi dress with puffed sleeves and a delicate floral print was easy breezy dressing at its very best as she attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

The Princess of Wales attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 6 wearing a dress that was the epitome of relaxed chic.

She opted for a stunning pastel blue maxi dress with subtle white floral motifs perfect for the sunny day in Windsor.

If there’s one color that the Royal Family knows works for any occasion it’s blue and the Princess of Wales isn’t afraid to experiment with different shades. From Kate opting for head-to-toe royal blue with her outfit for a Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Scotland on July 5 to her blue and white polka dot dress to celebrate 75 years of the NHS, this week alone it’s been her go-to.

Now Kate Middleton’s forget-me-not blue midi dress has showcased this versatile color in a more low-key way as she opted for a relaxed yet chic look to attend a polo match. Stepping out at Guards Polo Club in Windsor near her Adelaide Cottage home on July 7, Kate was back from Scotland and ready to stun in pastels.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 isn’t a royal engagement, giving Kate the freedom to be a little more easy breezy with her dressing style. And it certainly paid off with her beautiful Beulah London dress.

Falling to an elegant midi length, the soft draping of the skirt gave Kate Middleton’s forget-me-not blue midi dress a more casual feel to it. It featured a high crew neck and puffed blouson sleeves that added another level of detail to the silhouette.

Although she’s proved she’s a fan of a bold blue, this polo outfit was a beautiful pastel shade and featured a delicate white floral print. As well as flowers the dress also had intricate lines at intervals across the skirt and bodice, breaking up the pattern and almost creating the illusion of a tiered skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport)

She paired the dress with a matching blue Mulberry bag with a gold-toned chain and simple nude sling-back heels from Camilla Elphick. Keeping to the more off-duty vibe of her overall look, Kate wore her long brunette tresses loose and protected her eyes from the summer sun with a pair of tortoiseshell shades.

The Princess also accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet, tying into the tone of the hardware of her bag. Although as the future Queen Consort, she’s very much used to dressing for formal occasions here Kate Middleton’s forget-me-not blue midi dress showed that she’s just as comfortable in more easy-to-throw-on pieces too.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Kate looked utterly relaxed as she enjoyed watching the polo, with Prince William taking part himself. He’s grown up playing polo and played in the cup last year too, where Kate stunned in an Emilia Wickstead dress and they had an adorable display of affection in public.

The Royal Charity Polo Cup raises money for charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales that are close to their hearts, including Centrepoint and the Foundling Museum. As well as watching her husband compete in the match, Kate also met with representatives from these vital charities.