Prince William 'couldn't eat' and was 'sick with worry' ahead of Prince Harry's bombshell Oprah moment

According to royal insiders, the future King 'was in bits' and 'cut himself off from the world' after being overwhelmed with worry before the highly-anticipated interview aired.

After stepping away from the royal world to move to America back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started a brand new life in LA, setting up home in their Montecito mansion where they are raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But their departure from life in The Firm wasn't a quiet one, with the pair speaking out about their struggles within the Royal Family in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was followed by Prince Harry's tell-all Spare memoir and the couple's deep-dive Netflix docuseries.

Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated chat with Oprah came with revelations about the Duke of Sussex's strained relationship with brother Prince William and father King Charles, along with claims that an unnamed member of the family made remarks about Prince Archie's skin color before he was born.

Meghan also opened up about feeling suicidal during her lowest moments in the royal spotlight.

It's now been claimed that Prince William was 'sick with worry' and 'wasn't eating' in the lead up to the chat airing, with the future King, who is first in the line of succession, reportedly 'shutting himself away' due to the stress of the looming interview.

Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, appeared on Dan Wootton's GB News, saying, "What I find quite surprising, and I've heard this for a long time now from many different sources, is that in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry.

"He was not eating, and he became - not reclusive - but he definitely was hiding away. He went to a Royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits basically," she added.

Charlotte also claims that Princess Catherine was determined to stay strong for her husband during the tough time, adding, "What Kate was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like: 'I've got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He's being destroyed by this.'

"And that probably made her quite steely even though she has this reputation for being shy. But when it comes to protecting her husband, she's going to step in and protect him."

The interview saw Prince Harry share some honest thoughts about his strained relationship with his brother, after admitting he sees Prince William and King Charles as 'trapped' in the monarchy.

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that," Harry said, later adding, "You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we , you know, we’re on different paths."

"The relationship is space at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully," Harry continued.

Meanwhile, Meghan claimed that there were conversations within the family about 'how dark' Archie's skin would be when he was born as well as 'what that would mean or look like'.

When asked by Oprah which member of the family made the remarks, Meghan said, "I think that would be very damaging to them".