We're shopping Gillian Anderson's stylish navy jumper and black pleated skirt for the festivities ahead

Gillian Anderson masters cosy, sophisticated winter dressing in the chicest navy roll neck jumper, pleated long black skirt, and stylish slingback heels. This simple yet effective combination is one that everyone should recreate this season.

This look ticks all of our winter styling boxes, it's elegant, yet practical, warm and very on-trend. You simply can't go wrong this season with a roll-neck navy jumper styled with a long pleated skirt. And teamed with some luxurious slingback heels, this is the kind of outfit that will take you from day to evening effortlessly, and it's even appropriate as the ultimate office attire. Plus, the best wool jumper is a fundamental staple that every winter capsule wardrobe has, meaning that this outfit is extremely easy to recreate at home.

Whilst discussing her newly released book Want in a video posted to Instagram, Gillian wore this fabulous seasonal outfit that we can't get enough of. This simple combination of a cosy knitted jumper and a sleek skirt makes for the perfect daytime look or even for the ultimate occasionwear. You could recreate a version of this outfit for a luxurious Christmas party outfit, just add some silver or gold statement earrings and you're good to go.

Shop Gillian's Roll Neck Jumper & Skirt

Image of woman wearing navy knitted jumper
Reiss Drop-Shoulder Roll Neck Jumper in Navy

This navy roll-neck jumper is knitted with drop-shoulder that make this style relaxed and comfy, and it is then finished with side-hem slit for an on-trend edge. Pair with your best wide leg jeans for a casual look, or a sleek skirt for evening attire.

flat lay image of black skirt

COS Elasticated Midi Skirt

Made in a classic black hue, this midi skirt is crafted from quality cotton and a comfy elasticated waistband, and useful pockets for keeping those essentials in. Style it with knitwear, smart blouses or even a tailored blazer.

flat lay image of black heels
Sam Edelman Odette Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

These slingbacks have a pointy toe and unique flared heel that's super stylish, they also have a practical slingback strap for a secure and comfortable all-day-long fit. You'll reach for these heels time and time again this festive season.

flat lay image of navy jumper
Black Oversized Roll Neck Wool Knitted Jumper

This black roll neck neck jumper will become your best friend through the winter months. It's boxy oversized fit make it an essential staple for cold weather dressing. Pair with anything, from tailored trousers to denim jeans.

flat lay image black skirt

ASTIR Cotton Midi Skirt

This fabulous skirt is made from 100% cotton, and offers the chicest mid length and gentle pleating. This is the kind of staple that every wardrobe deserves, plus you can wear this piece all year round, through the summer and into the winter.

flat lay image of black heels
H&M Pointed Slingback Court Shoes

These affordable court shoes have arrived just in time for the festive party season. With on-trend pointed toes and a stylish narrow heel strap these shoes will immediately elevate your outfits, from daywear to evening.

There is something undeniably elegant about opting for a high-neck jumper. This classic silhouette flatters nearly every body type, making it a go-to through the colder months. This is partially because it enhances and frames your face, which can immediately elevate your look. It's also perfect for layering up over a smart shirt or blouse or wearing it on its own—what's not to love?

