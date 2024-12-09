We're shopping Gillian Anderson's stylish navy jumper and black pleated skirt for the festivities ahead
This combination offers the perfect outfit formula for sophisticated winter dressing
Gillian Anderson masters cosy, sophisticated winter dressing in the chicest navy roll neck jumper, pleated long black skirt, and stylish slingback heels. This simple yet effective combination is one that everyone should recreate this season.
This look ticks all of our winter styling boxes, it's elegant, yet practical, warm and very on-trend. You simply can't go wrong this season with a roll-neck navy jumper styled with a long pleated skirt. And teamed with some luxurious slingback heels, this is the kind of outfit that will take you from day to evening effortlessly, and it's even appropriate as the ultimate office attire. Plus, the best wool jumper is a fundamental staple that every winter capsule wardrobe has, meaning that this outfit is extremely easy to recreate at home.
A post shared by Bloomsbury Publishing (@bloomsburypublishing)
A photo posted by on
Whilst discussing her newly released book Want in a video posted to Instagram, Gillian wore this fabulous seasonal outfit that we can't get enough of. This simple combination of a cosy knitted jumper and a sleek skirt makes for the perfect daytime look or even for the ultimate occasionwear. You could recreate a version of this outfit for a luxurious Christmas party outfit, just add some silver or gold statement earrings and you're good to go.
Shop Gillian's Roll Neck Jumper & Skirt
This navy roll-neck jumper is knitted with drop-shoulder that make this style relaxed and comfy, and it is then finished with side-hem slit for an on-trend edge. Pair with your best wide leg jeans for a casual look, or a sleek skirt for evening attire.
Made in a classic black hue, this midi skirt is crafted from quality cotton and a comfy elasticated waistband, and useful pockets for keeping those essentials in. Style it with knitwear, smart blouses or even a tailored blazer.
These slingbacks have a pointy toe and unique flared heel that's super stylish, they also have a practical slingback strap for a secure and comfortable all-day-long fit. You'll reach for these heels time and time again this festive season.
This black roll neck neck jumper will become your best friend through the winter months. It's boxy oversized fit make it an essential staple for cold weather dressing. Pair with anything, from tailored trousers to denim jeans.
This fabulous skirt is made from 100% cotton, and offers the chicest mid length and gentle pleating. This is the kind of staple that every wardrobe deserves, plus you can wear this piece all year round, through the summer and into the winter.
There is something undeniably elegant about opting for a high-neck jumper. This classic silhouette flatters nearly every body type, making it a go-to through the colder months. This is partially because it enhances and frames your face, which can immediately elevate your look. It's also perfect for layering up over a smart shirt or blouse or wearing it on its own—what's not to love?
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Amanda Holden's cosy high street co-ord and classic Gucci handbag made the perfect blend of affordable and luxury
Amanda's head-to-toe cream look featured some gorgeous high street pieces
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Fascinating facts about the late Queen Mother, Elizabeth
The Queen Mother lived a truly remarkable life - and these facts prove just how important a role she played in history
By Jack Slater Published
-
Pure class – Claudia Winkleman's silk shirt, leggings and knee high boots are her chicest Strictly look yet
The TV presenter elevated her signature all-black look to a whole new level
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Helen Skelton’s high-street shearling jacket and khaki boots blend make the cosiest winter outfit
Helen Skelton knows how to keep warm in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s sultry waistcoat top and layered gold jewellery is the understated party look we're recreating this New Year
With a low cut neckline and figure-hugging fit, Jennifer Aniston's waistcoat top is the perfect sultry party wear for New Year celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Charlotte Hawkins' stunning burgundy maxi coat and matching velvet accessories
The This Morning presenter stole the show in the most elegant monochrome outfit for the Royal Christmas celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amal Clooney's silver two-piece is the unexpected solution to my Christmas party outfit dilemma
Her beautiful co-ord is the perfect combination of comfort and eye-catching style
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emilia Fox's burgundy velvet jumpsuit is the ultimate inspiration for festive party dressing
We're on the hunt for similar styles before the festivities commence.
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're shopping Helen Skelton's red chunky jumper from one of our favourite high-street brands
Skelton perfects winter styling, combining a vibrant red jumper, blue shirt, checked jacket, and warm winter accessories
By Molly Smith Published
-
Simba Stormur slipper review: "goodbye my beloved Birkenstock Bostons"
When mattress experts make shoes the expectations are high, and we're pleased to say the Stormur clog didn't disappoint
By Tamara Kelly Published