Amanda Holden's cosy high street co-ord and classic Gucci handbag made the perfect blend of affordable and luxury

Amanda Holden created the perfect combination of high street chic and luxurious accessorising when she stepped out in the most cosy cream winter look.

Amanda has never been one to shy away from high street fashion and has been providing us with regular style inspiration in the form of her outfit updates and street style snapshots for years.

The TV and radio host often steps out in outfits featuring affordable high street picks - but has also long been proof that having some luxurious designer items within a capsule wardrobe can take an outfit to the next level.

Take her most recent toasty winter ensemble, made up of a cream knitted co-ord by River Island - with a designer bag added into the mix in the form of a white Gucci Marmont. The look was the ultimate display of merging high street and high end to create some serious sophistication.

Amanda wrapped up warm and injected a touch of sparkly glamour in the matching Cream High Neck Sequin Jumper and Cream Sequin Midi Skirt from River Island.

The co-ordinating set is available to buy in two separate pieces, coming to £90 all together if you buy the double set to wear together. The knitted duo provides a sleek and streamlined look that's sure to make for easy elegant dressing throughout the festive season.

With a warm yet glamorous roll neck jumper and a gorgeously timeless midi skirt, the set adds dazzle with statement white and silver sequin embellishment all over.

Keeping her colour scheme cohesive, Amanda layered up with a stunning longline off white coat, wearing the outerwear piece undone to show off her glitzy knits.

Adding some height and even more glamour to the outfit, Amanda chose a pair of striking quilted heeled white boots by IRO.