Princess Catherine opts for head-to-toe royal blue as she pairs the elegant ensemble with historic pearl necklace in Scotland

The Princess of Wales looked wonderful as she attended a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh at St Giles' Cathedral.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended an engagement in Scotland with the King and Queen.

The pair attended a national thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral as King Charles received the crown jewels of Scotland.

In other royal news, Prince William shows his down-to-earth side as he jokes with flirty fan, 'come on girls eat your heart out'.

Princess Catherine's royal blue ensemble has delighted fans as the thrifty Princess stepped out in a re-worn look in Edinburgh. Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat in royal blue that hugged her figure perfectly and featured a low suit-style collar, a fit and flare cut, and buttons down the torso at the front. Fashion fans may remember this coat dress as the Princess was last seen wearing it at the Commonwealth Service in March 2022 and Easter Service last April.

To complete her look, the Princess chose to wear a completely monochrome outfit as she color-blocked with her hat, bag, and shoes and wore royal blue completely head to toe. The Princess wore a Philip Treacy fascinator, a pair of cobalt blue suede pumps from Emmy London, and a scallop-edged blue bag that she once wore while in Belize on a Caribbean Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To accessorize, the Princess decided to wear regal pearl jewelry that added a regal and pristine feel to her ensemble. The Princess's earrings wear pearl drops that were made from white gold and featured small diamonds. These earrings once belonged to Princess Diana and have been worn by the current Princess of Wales on a variety of momentous occasions over the years. They were even the Princess' earring of choice for the portraits taken of her for her 40th birthday in January 2022.

The choker worn by Catherine featured four strings of pearls and a large silver-colored circular clasp at the front. This is a particularly historic item as it has been worn by other Royal women over the years, including Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the priceless nature of this piece, Maxwell Stone, Creative Director, Steven Stone, said, “The Pearl Choker was created using cultured pearls, which means that they were grown in pearl farms in carefully chosen environments. Despite possessing all the qualities – luster and hardness – of natural pearls, cultured pearls aren’t as rare and this reflects in their price. With this in mind, I’d estimate its value to be approximately $26,300 (£23,000). Though to Kate, it holds a great deal of sentimental value as not only was it once part of the Queen Elizabeth II's regular jewelry collection, but it was also once worn by the late Princess Diana."

The Princess wore this choker to the late Queen's funeral, and the funeral of Prince Philip. This suggests that it is a particularly significant piece for the Princess of Wales and she wears it for only the most important royal engagements.