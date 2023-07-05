Kate Middleton's blue and white polka dot dress is one of her favorites to rewear - and it's perfect with white stilettos and summer sunglasses

Kate Middleton chose one of her go-to polka dot dresses as she and Prince William lent their baking skills to a very special cause.

Kate Middleton and Prince William teamed up with NHS Charities Together to prepare a tea party for staff at a London hospital to mark the NHS's 75th birthday.

The Princess of Wales sported NHS blue and white in one of her favorite polka dot dresses that she often chooses for special occasions, having worn the piece twice last year.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton was the essence of summer in her fresh white Wimbledon dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps.

In a sweet video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram page, the royal couple can be seen joining forces with star of The Great British Bake Off Mel Giedroy, to do something special for the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service.

Kate and William got stuck in to prepare tea party treats for the NHS staff at St Thomas' hospital in London, piping icing and dashing sprinkles onto cupcakes and laying tables for the event.

The Princess of Wales's outfit choice for the day featured a recognizable piece from her dress collection, as well as a pair of Kate's heels we often see her choose in summer and a pair of thrifty $120 earrings.

Kate's blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich is one we've seen her wear multiple times, with the pretty blue and white number becoming one of Princess Catherine's go-tos out of her many polka dot frocks.

Whistles Uneven Spot Print Midi Dress, $189.60 | Bloomingdales The Whistles Spot Print Midi Dress has been price slashed from $237 to $189. The polka dot print mimics that of Kate's designer dress and the short floaty sleeves and flowing midi skirt design is perfect for warm weather.

Finery London Polka Dot Short Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, £45 | M&S The Finery London Polka Dot Midi Tea Dress is a super affordable option if you're after a frock just like Kate Middleton's designer polka dot number. The floaty blue and white summer dress features puffed tie sleeves and a floaty skirt with a tiered hem, all for under £50.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian-made piece boasts a lightweight crepe de chine composition along with a flattering puffed sleeve, a belted waist and a pleated skirt with a free and floaty hem.

The future Queen Consort wore the Azure Midi Dress on two occasions during her busy royal schedule last year - at Wimbledon 2022 and for the Platinum Jubilee Big Lunch last June.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocking the Alessandra Rich Azure Midi Dress on the ninth day of Wimbledon last year, Kate looked the epitome of summer chic accessorizing with her tortoise shell Finlay & Co Henrietta sunglasses and one of her favorite designer handbags, the Mulberry Amberley Crossbody in White.

As for Wimbledon jewelry, Kate teamed the spotty dress with her In2Design Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings, which are priced at an affordable $159 and feature a gorgeous uniquely imperfect pearl and gold drop design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the dress this time around for the important NHS event, Kate chose the pair of white heels she often chooses to add a pop of fresh brightness to her outfits, going for the Gianvito Rossi 105 white pumps.

Keeping things affordable with her earrings, Kate wore her $120 Pearl and 'Diamond' Earrings by Heavenly London.

The sparkling earrings feature imitation diamonds made from cubic zirconia and faux pearls crafted from resin, stacked in a four-tier drop design.