Prince Harry and Meghan avoid 'overkill signals' as they ignore break-up rumours in Archewell video
A body language expert has decoded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent video and explained their avoidance of 'overkill signals'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A body language expert has unpacked the recent Archewell video released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released a new video on their Archewell charitable website.
- In the video, the royal couple called the winners of The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund to congratulate them on their award.
- In other royal news, Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence.
On Wednesday, August 2, the Duke and Duchess made a joint appearance in video form as they released a short video on their Archewell charitable page. In this video, the couple personally called the winners of The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund and talk with them about the initiatives and how important their work is.
Short clips of the royal couple showed them sitting next to each other but avoiding touching one another or any other tactile gestures. Judi James, a body language expert, has revealed why Prince Harry and Meghan avoided 'overkill signals' in this appearance, and how they swiftly put divorce rumours to bed.
"'Denial' appearances are always challenging, even for a couple blissfully in love like Harry and Meghan. Most celebrity couples find themselves the subject of gossip and rumour though and these two seem to be no different. They haven’t appeared together in public for a while, meaning fans have missed out on their signature body language rituals and signals of romance, making this brief video the subject of even more scrutiny than usual," began Judi.
"Overall the enduring message is of a couple smiling furiously together, displaying facial expressions of pride, excitement and encouragement as they listen to their young leaders tell their stories. Harry reverts to an expression of concern as the subject of mental health comes up, sucking his lips in and chewing at his lower lip in a suggestion of tension and empathy," Judi added.
"The sense of the couple working together as a team is also evident. Meghan starts off the convos with Harry sitting with his arms between his legs but they swap roles so that he sits splayed, with one elbow stuck out in an expression of confidence and encouragement, holding the phone up near his face as he speaks to the caller."
Judi then looked at the way the pair sat next to one another and how they positioned their bodies to face each other a t little more. "The setting is very on-brand for the couple, with an idyllic and rather casual garden stretching out behind them. But the pose itself is different. Because they are sharing the phone they sit angled inward towards each other, rather than side by side as usual during an interview," she said.
"The other difference in these short clips is a lack of emphatic touch and eye contact. The close proximity shows intimacy, though. Harry does appear to look across at Meghan’s face a couple of times but when we see her she’s not doing her usual face-gazing and supportive, adoring glances. One reason for this is that they are emotionally focused on the young people on the phone and so may be keen to avoid taking the spotlight off them. They probably did use many non-verbal tie signs but might have chosen to look more like proud parents here than smitten marrieds," she said.
The expert then concluded that given the rumours the couple is currently facing, the decision to appear overly affectionate was a good way of showing that they weren't adding any fuel to the gossip.
"They might also have preferred to steer away from dignifying any rumours by using overkill signals for the camera. When you know you’re in love there’s usually no need to prove it, so the emphatic messages of happiness and teamwork are probably more than enough for one brief video," Judi concluded.
At the end of the video, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made rare comments about Archie and Lilibet's future. The couple revealed that they hope their children will reap the benefits of the innovator's work and be able to grow up in an environment where cyberbullying has been stamped out.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
How to watch Annika season 2 and from the beginning as the atmospheric Nicola Walker drama is set to raise the stakes with its return
You might be wondering how to watch Annika now that season 2 is almost here after the season 1 ending delivered a shocking revelation
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We love Kate Middleton's fresh white trench coat and knee-high boots combo in these unearthed photos from before she married William
Kate looked so stylish in her trench coat and boots combo
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare comments about Archie and Lilibet's future in new video
In a new video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Archewell the Duke and Duchess opened up about their children's future
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure
There's a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and two other royals will in a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry’s Spare is still setting records months after release – but this new record is one he might not be happy about
Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir set records when it was released… but now it’s being binned in record-numbers
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Royal Family are 'terrified' to tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anything about the coronation as they fear their 'everything’s for sale' mentality will lead to leaks
"Every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified in order to get them a profit" says royal expert
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to make a Coronation attendance decision within the next two weeks
Prince Harry and Meghan's Coronation decision remains unclear but here's the interesting reason why we'll know their plan within two weeks
By Aoife Hanna Published
-
August Brooksbank looks just like Prince Harry in latest sweet snap shared by Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie posted a sweet picture of her son August
By Robyn Morris Published