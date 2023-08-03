Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare comments about Archie and Lilibet's future in new video
In a new video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Archewell the Duke and Duchess opened up about their children's future
A new video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released on their charitable website, Archewell.
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the innovators and campaigners who had been awarded a total of $2 million to support their efforts to 'build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world'.
As the Archewell Foundation is a founding member of this initiative and serves on the advisory committee, the royal couple decided to personally call some of the 26 winners and talk with them about the initiatives and how important their work is.
The video of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan calling some of the winners was posted on Archewell and explained how the work of these innovators is going to shape online platforms in the future and reduce cyberbullying.
In the new video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal couple opened up about the future they envision for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple revealed that they hope their children will reap the benefits of the innovator's work and be able to grow up in an environment where cyberbullying has been stamped out.
While speaking to a winner on the phone, Prince Harry said, "Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful."
Of course, their children are only four and two, so it's unlikely they really have any idea of having gratitude towards these inventors. For this reason, Meghan laughed and added on her husband's behalf, "They don't know it yet, but they will." Harry corrected himself and repeated, "They will."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tend to keep their children out of the limelight but have on occasion spoken about their home lives and their children's interests.
Prince Harry revealed in his autobiography that Princess Lilibet has her very own 'Lili Land' at their California home. In Spare the Prince recalled the moment a Hummingbird flew into the kitchen and referenced the playroom space. He wrote, "[The hummingbird] swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."
Similarly, the parents have given a glimpse into their son's life at their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion and revealed to the public that he has a little chicken coop with real chickens that he feeds and looks after. In their interview with Oprah and in an episode of Ellen, the youngster was shown holding a wicker basket and wearing and tending to his flock. The coop was lovingly named Archie's 'Chick Inn' and was a sweet insight into the young royal's life.
