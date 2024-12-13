Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for emerald eyeshadow this festive season - and we're on board
We're recreating Victoria Beckham's luxe green eyeshadow look for party season
Oozing opulence and grandeur, Victoria Beckham has declared this jewel-tone eyeshadow the perfect makeup look for the party-season - so, naturally, we're taking notes...
It's no secret that the woman&home beauty team loves Victoria Beckham Beauty. We tried an array of the brand's best-selling buys for our Victoria Beckham Beauty team review, which has led us to discover a handful of products that we now turn to on a daily basis.
Whether she's recommending one of the best cream eyeshadows or teaching us how to achieve the iconic Victoria Beckham smoky eye, we can always rely on this beauty mogul to provide us with the latest trends and inspiration. So, when we saw Beckham making a case for wearing emerald green eyeshadow this Christmas, we knew it was set to be a winner for the festive season...
Why we're wearing Victoria Beckham's emerald green eyeshadow look this festive season
Posting a video to her Instagram while filming on set, Beckham showcased her sultry, party-ready forest green eye look - effortlessly paired with a brunette curled updo and black blazer.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Thankfully, she revealed the products behind the gorgeous jewel-toned smoky eyeliner look, explaining: "I have always been deeply inspired by rich, opulent greens, which is why I love pairing 'Emerald' [Lid Lustre] with my Satin Kajal Liner in 'Olive' for an added touch of radiance."
The 'Emerald' Lid Lustre in question is the latest shade to join the extensive eyeshadow lineup of Beckham's beauty brand. Reminiscent of luxurious gemstones and pine tree forests, Beckham describes this pop of green as an "intense gem-like shimmer" - and, we must admit, it's the perfect hue for the winter months.
Recreate Victoria Beckham's emerald green eyeshadow
Whether you've got a Christmas party in the diary, or want to jazz up your makeup for the big day, we've got you covered with the trio of hero products that Victoria Beckham relies on to create the look...
RRP: £35
The latest shade to be added to the Lid Lustre collection, 'Emerald' is a true jewel green hue with gold pearl. Infused with real tourmaline crystals, this pressed shadow boasts pigmented colour and a gilded finish. Simply swipe over the lid to reveal a wash of radiant shimmer, that lends itself perfectly for the party season.
RRP: £32
Victoria Beckham Beauty's Satin Kajal Liners are certainly a product to write home about and this 'Olive' hue is no different. This sophisticated antique forest green shade boasts an eye-catching shimmer. Perfect for all day (and night) wear, this smudge-proof and waterproof creamy liner can be worn in a multitude of ways.
RRP: £32
Volumising mascaras sometimes come along with smudging, flaking and clumping, but this lash-boosting buy from Victoria Beckham Beauty does just the job. Working to boost volume and definition, this smudge-proof and flake-free formula creates bold and dramatic lashes in a single coat.
As for how you recreate the festive look, there are a multitude of ways you can choose to wear emerald eyes. The simplest method is by applying the Lid Lustre eyeshadow all over the eyelid. We'd recommend using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, such as the Beauty Pie Pro Eyeshadow Blending Brush, to seamlessly buff a warm taupe hue through the crease.
For those who prefer a more minimalist approach to their makeup, you can opt for Victoria's more pared-back look by focusing the application on the lash line and lower waterline of the eye. From what we can tell, Beckham has applied her Satin Kajal Liner in 'Olive' first, smudging out the edges for an effortless blend, before adding an extra touch of shimmer by applying the Lid Lustre over the top.
However you choose to wear it, complete the look with your favourite mascara - or perhaps Victoria Beckham Beauty's very own volumising Vast Lash Mascara which offers a bold look in just one swipe.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
