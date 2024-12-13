Can you ever have too much leopard print? Trinny Woodall proves the answer's no in head-to-toe tailoring

If anyone can pull off a leopard print three-piece suit, complete with a matching waistcoat and scarf, it’s Trinny Woodall – and we’re applauding her for it. Her fearless fashion choices are nothing short of inspirational.

Let’s face it: the leopard print trend is bold, and many of us hesitate to embrace it. It’s hard not to worry we’ll end up channelling Bet Lynch from Coronation Street rather than embodying fashion-forward chic. But Trinny Woodall just put those fears to rest, proving that leopard print can be a classy, timeless and utterly elegant look. With a beautiful head-to-toe ensemble, she’s shattered our fashion fears and persuaded us to work a little more leo into our capsule wardrobe.

Trinny Woodall stepped out in New York wearing a classically cut blazer by Temperley London, priced at a cool £895. She paired it with matching trousers, which feature a high-waist cut and a soft, figure-flattering flair - available for £595. And if money is no object, for an additional £450 you can round the whole look off with Temperley London's leopard print waistcoat, creating the full three-piece suit that Trinny nailed.

Shop Trinny's exact look

Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr tells us: "even those who consider themselves averse to print should get on board with leopard. It's a lifelong love affair for me, and this trouser suit is up there with the chicest leopard looks I've ever seen. It evokes a retro glamour and it's no wonder Trinny packed this suit for her trip to NYC, after wearing it for the November 2024 cover of woman&home magazine!"

Fortunately, if her exact style is a little beyond your budget this close to Christmas, we've hunted down some stunning leopard print alternatives that ooze Trinny levels of style and sophistication, without the hefty price tag.

Shop leopard print suits

Wyse London Florence Blazer and Jacinda Trouser £550 at Wyse London This is our Fashion Editor Caroline's top pick. The jacquard fabric looks incredibly premium, and it needs only a simple pair of pumps (ballet flats or heels) and a camisole. River Island Brown Leopard Print Blazer and Trousers £90 at River Island A full suit for under £100 is seriously impressive, and this set it well worth checking out. It's available in plus size too. M&S x Sienna Miller Blazer, Waistcoat and Trousers £273 at M&S If stripes are more your thing, this tiger print velvet suit from Sienna Miller's second M&S collection is still up for grabs. She recently wore it and looked a million dollars.

Trinny's head-to-toe leopard print look was finished off with the Leopard Scarf In Knit from YSL although Trinny bagged hers from Bicester Village.

Shop leopard print separates