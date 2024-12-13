Can you ever have too much leopard print? Trinny Woodall proves the answer's no in head-to-toe tailoring

Trinny's ensemble proves more is more when it comes to leopard print

Trinny Woodall attends The Lady Garden Foundation Family Carol Concert 2024 at St John the Baptist Church
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If anyone can pull off a leopard print three-piece suit, complete with a matching waistcoat and scarf, it’s Trinny Woodall – and we’re applauding her for it. Her fearless fashion choices are nothing short of inspirational.

Let’s face it: the leopard print trend is bold, and many of us hesitate to embrace it. It’s hard not to worry we’ll end up channelling Bet Lynch from Coronation Street rather than embodying fashion-forward chic. But Trinny Woodall just put those fears to rest, proving that leopard print can be a classy, timeless and utterly elegant look. With a beautiful head-to-toe ensemble, she’s shattered our fashion fears and persuaded us to work a little more leo into our capsule wardrobe.

Trinny Woodall stepped out in New York wearing a classically cut blazer by Temperley London, priced at a cool £895. She paired it with matching trousers, which feature a high-waist cut and a soft, figure-flattering flair - available for £595. And if money is no object, for an additional £450 you can round the whole look off with Temperley London's leopard print waistcoat, creating the full three-piece suit that Trinny nailed.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)

A photo posted by on

Shop Trinny's exact look

Temperley London Nemera blazer
Temperley London Nemera Blazer

If you can possibly invest in one piece of Trinny's look, it has to be this blazer. Temperley might be known for boho dresses and florals, but the hourglass tailoring on this jacket will make it a treasured piece in your wardrobe for years. Try it with the best jeans for your body type and leather loafers.

Temperley London Nemera waistcoat
Temperley London Nemera Waistcoat

A full suit is a great alternative to dresses if you're looking for Christmas party outfits but don't forget leopard is for life, not just for Christmas! In my eyes, it's a neutral, and you'll be wearing this for years. Maybe even decades!

Temperley London Nemera flared trousers
Temperley London Nemera Flared Trousers

It's such a good spot this print. It's almost more like Cheetah print, and the flared cut of these trousers is incredibly flattering. Temperley London is one of the best British clothing brands and is loved by Kate Middleton, no less.

Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr tells us: "even those who consider themselves averse to print should get on board with leopard. It's a lifelong love affair for me, and this trouser suit is up there with the chicest leopard looks I've ever seen. It evokes a retro glamour and it's no wonder Trinny packed this suit for her trip to NYC, after wearing it for the November 2024 cover of woman&home magazine!"

Fortunately, if her exact style is a little beyond your budget this close to Christmas, we've hunted down some stunning leopard print alternatives that ooze Trinny levels of style and sophistication, without the hefty price tag.

Shop leopard print suits

Florence Blazer and Jacinda Jacquard Trouser
Wyse London Florence Blazer and Jacinda Trouser

This is our Fashion Editor Caroline's top pick. The jacquard fabric looks incredibly premium, and it needs only a simple pair of pumps (ballet flats or heels) and a camisole.

Brown leopard blazer and trousers

River Island Brown Leopard Print Blazer and Trousers

A full suit for under £100 is seriously impressive, and this set it well worth checking out. It's available in plus size too.

M&S x Sienna Miller suit

M&S x Sienna Miller Blazer, Waistcoat and Trousers

If stripes are more your thing, this tiger print velvet suit from Sienna Miller's second M&S collection is still up for grabs. She recently wore it and looked a million dollars.

Trinny's head-to-toe leopard print look was finished off with the Leopard Scarf In Knit from YSL although Trinny bagged hers from Bicester Village.

Shop leopard print separates

Leopard print barrel leg trousers
And Other Stories Leopard Print Barrel Leg Trousers

Go for leopard-print barrel-leg trousers if you're after a laidback version of Trinny's leopard print look. Pair them with a understated blouse if a matching leopard print top is a step too far.

Y.A.S oversized blazer
Y.A.S oversized blazer

Recreate Trinny's leopard print look with this easy-to-wear oversized blazer. It's designed to pair with the high-waist flared trouser or you could be bold and go for the full leopard print suit.

Damson Madder Tilly Gilet Leopard
Damson Madder

With a quilted body, scoop neck and front ties plus a regular fit, this leopard print gilet is a cool but comfy way to ease yourself into the leopard print look. And it's half price!

