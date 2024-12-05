Sienna Miller's head-to-toe tiger print suit is a striking M&S buy that really doesn't scream 'high street'
If Sienna's wearing it, we want it - and we're thrilled this is still in stock
Sienna Miller's all-over tiger print suit is an outfit of hers that we can't get enough of seeing - and the fact that it's a high street buy makes it all the more appealing.
Sienna's fashion sense is something we've long been in awe of. From her floaty and utterly iconic boho style looks, to her head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfits, there's nothing she's worn that hasn't left us desperately dreaming of a wardrobe like hers.
Of course, a lot of the time, Sienna's fashion moments feature high end pieces way out of our price range, so it's always exciting when she steps out in a high street item. That's why her recent collaboration with M&S had us ready to drain our bank accounts and shop the whole collection as soon as it dropped on the website.
Sienna's M&S clothing range for this autumn/winter is not only full of statement party pieces, but gorgeously wearable everyday bits, too. Although it's the striking tiger print items that we're really in love with - and Sienna is clearly a genuine fan of the high street collection, having been spotted wearing it plenty of times since it launched.
Shop M&S x Sienna Miller
Stepping out at Soho House in London earlier this week, Sienna proved that you don't have to chose just one animal print element of your outfit. She went all-out tiger print in the Velvet Animal Print pieces from her M&S collection - and if you want to copy her, you still can (mostly).
Sadly, it looks like the Velvet Animal Print Trousers are no longer available to buy from M&S - but the rest of the tiger print pieces are still in stock online.
Looking incredible in the M&S ensemble, Sienna wore the Velvet Animal-Print Jacket with the matching trousers and Velvet Animal Print Waist Coat, going comfy, sleek and practical with her footwear, opting for a pair of black leather pointed-toe brogues.
Keeping cosy in the layered look for the December night out, she kept her look cohesive with the addition of a rich reddish brown-toned manicure and a singular gold pendant necklace.
Her signature blonde locks looked luscious yet lowkey in a natural waved texture, styled into a neat middle parting and framing her face thanks to its loose and long cut.
