Salma Hayek's navy two-piece is the smart dress alternative that won't date

Spotted out and about this week, Salma Hayek stepped out in a navy two-piece for a casual evening event. Photographed outside Atelier Jolie, a New York art centre, the actress looked elegant and relaxed, but impeccably put together.

Opting for a utility-inspired co-ord, for a directional take on women's trouser suits, the jacket featured gold buttons and front patch pocket details, for a practical feel. Paired with matching wide-leg trousers, this was a great option for a smart casual outfit idea, serving as an AM to PM look that could be easily dressed up or down.

The jacket, an elevated casual design was worn open, but had the option of both a front zip fastening and discreet navy poppers, highlighting the utilitarian nature of the design. In a cotton canvas material, the warm weather-ready design is an excellent option for the summer, delivering a polished feel, without leaving you breaking a sweat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafted by the Italian designer brand, Gucci, the cotton canvas jacket, features statement gold logo-embossed buttons and large front patch pockets at the waist and bust. Paired with the matching trousers, Salma was essentially wearing a laidback suit and used the gold details as an accent, accessorising her look with a chunky necklace.

Navy can often be seen as a tricky colour to wear, after all, what shoes do you wear with this dark blue hue? But stylish Salma demonstrated one of our favourite colour combos with ease. Slipping a button-fronted t-shirt under her jacket, a statement belt with a gold buckle around her waist, and sleek, stiletto heels peeping out from under her trousers, the actress effortlessly teamed black with blue for an elegant finish to the relaxed ensemble.

Shop Our Favourite Navy Co-ords & Accessories

Utility jackets have become something of a fashion staple, particularly in spring and summer seasons, thanks to their practical nature. Think multiple pockets, zip fastenings and popper details and you'll start to understand why we've all fallen hard for this great lightweight jacket. A staple of the 90s and 00s eras, the revival of these two style decades has also helped to contribute to the jacket's popularity

Styled here as a two-piece, we love a coord as it takes the heavy lifting out of putting an outfit together, but unlike a tailored suit, utility-inspired jackets and trousers have a much more relaxed feel that makes them appropriate for summer outfits for work, as well as after work drinks. Delivering more laidback cuts, they can easily be separated too, with the jackets adding polish to denim ensembles.

But it's not just the trending style that caught our eye with Salma Hayek's look. The gorgeous navy hue felt fresh and spring-like. A great alternative to black, which can be draining, this warm-weather design would work from morning til evening with a quick change of accessories and under top. For a more dressy feel, add a chiffon blouse in a bold colour or bright print, although we do love the unfussy t-shirt that was the chosen layering piece.

Finishing her look with a black belt and shoes, we salute Salma Hayek for breaking an age-old fashion rule. While you might shake your head at the idea of pairing navy with black, these pictures of the actress prove that this rule was made to be broken, and the combo is supremely chic.