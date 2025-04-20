Sienna Miller wears the Sezane Clyde trench coat in a new colour - this means it's officially a must-have

If Sienna Miller wears something once, we take note. If she wears it twice? We start adding it to our baskets immediately.

The actress was spotted filming in London for the series Jack Ryan wearing the iconic Sezane Clyde Trench coat - this time in the elegant dark green shade. And as the spring season's unpredictable weather means layering up in the best trench coats, we can't help but be inspired by this chic look.

As you might have noticed, this isn't the first time Sienna has been spotted in this coat, and the actress wore Sezane's Clyde back in February, however, in the very classic light beige shade. Wearing the same item in two different shades says a lot, especially when it comes from someone as effortlessly stylish as Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller wearing Sezane's Clyde Trench - Dark Green (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Sienna Miller's Sezane Clyde Trench Coat

exact match Sezane Sézane Clyde Trench Coat - Dark Green £275 at Sézane - UK If you're looking for a piece of outerwear that can do it all, look no further. This organic cotton coat will see you through the spring season and well into autumn. Style with white jeans outfits during the warmer months, or alternatively, layer over your favourite floral dresses for the perfect spring outfit idea.

Sienna Miller wears the Clyde trench on-set with a high-neck grey jumper, black baggy jeans, and some black boots. However, her previous outing in the light beige version saw her styling the piece with grey tailored trousers that featured front-pleat detailing, a black lightweight knit, a leather belt, and Sezane's cream Claude bag for a further Parisian touch. A simple but effective combination that never fails to look sophisticated.

A post shared by Cultural Influence (@culturalinfluence) A photo posted by on

Loved for its relaxed shape and timeless appeal, the Clyde trench coat has become Sezane's signature outerwear piece and has had a large fan following. Interestingly, the design is similar to that of the Burberry car coat, making the Clyde one of the best designer lookalikes available.

Our Fashion Eccomerce Editor Caroline Parr is a fan of this style and comments, "For the benefit of my bank balance, I was hoping the Sezane trench coat wasn't going to be as good in real life as it looks online. Of course, it is, though, and I can see why Sienna has now been spotted in two different colours. The fabric is such good quality and whilst it's lightweight, it still feels structured and very smart. The lining is the best part for me. One in every colour, please!"

What's great about this piece of outerwear is that it's extremely easy to style, easily transforming casual daywear looks from basic to luxe. Its laid-back silhouette makes it ideal for layering over almost anything, for example, you can place it over your stylish tops and jeans outfits for evenings out without a second thought.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or when the weather is slightly warmer, wear it with lightweight linen summer dresses and add some black leather sandals, and a raffia tote bag.