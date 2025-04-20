Sienna Miller wears the Sezane Clyde trench coat in a new colour - this means it's officially a must-have

Sienna Miller confirms the iconic status of this viral trench coat

Image of Sienna Miller
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
If Sienna Miller wears something once, we take note. If she wears it twice? We start adding it to our baskets immediately.

The actress was spotted filming in London for the series Jack Ryan wearing the iconic Sezane Clyde Trench coat - this time in the elegant dark green shade. And as the spring season's unpredictable weather means layering up in the best trench coats, we can't help but be inspired by this chic look.

As you might have noticed, this isn't the first time Sienna has been spotted in this coat, and the actress wore Sezane's Clyde back in February, however, in the very classic light beige shade. Wearing the same item in two different shades says a lot, especially when it comes from someone as effortlessly stylish as Sienna Miller.

Image of Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller wearing Sezane's Clyde Trench - Dark Green

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Sienna Miller's Sezane Clyde Trench Coat

Clyde Trench Coat - Dark Green - Organic Cotton - Sézaneexact match
Sezane
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat - Dark Green

If you're looking for a piece of outerwear that can do it all, look no further. This organic cotton coat will see you through the spring season and well into autumn. Style with white jeans outfits during the warmer months, or alternatively, layer over your favourite floral dresses for the perfect spring outfit idea.

Sienna Miller wears the Clyde trench on-set with a high-neck grey jumper, black baggy jeans, and some black boots. However, her previous outing in the light beige version saw her styling the piece with grey tailored trousers that featured front-pleat detailing, a black lightweight knit, a leather belt, and Sezane's cream Claude bag for a further Parisian touch. A simple but effective combination that never fails to look sophisticated.

Loved for its relaxed shape and timeless appeal, the Clyde trench coat has become Sezane's signature outerwear piece and has had a large fan following. Interestingly, the design is similar to that of the Burberry car coat, making the Clyde one of the best designer lookalikes available.

Our Fashion Eccomerce Editor Caroline Parr is a fan of this style and comments, "For the benefit of my bank balance, I was hoping the Sezane trench coat wasn't going to be as good in real life as it looks online. Of course, it is, though, and I can see why Sienna has now been spotted in two different colours. The fabric is such good quality and whilst it's lightweight, it still feels structured and very smart. The lining is the best part for me. One in every colour, please!"

What's great about this piece of outerwear is that it's extremely easy to style, easily transforming casual daywear looks from basic to luxe. Its laid-back silhouette makes it ideal for layering over almost anything, for example, you can place it over your stylish tops and jeans outfits for evenings out without a second thought.

Or when the weather is slightly warmer, wear it with lightweight linen summer dresses and add some black leather sandals, and a raffia tote bag.

Shop More Colours

Clyde Trench Coat - Camel - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sezane
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat - Camel

This timeless camel hue won't have you wondering how to style a trench coat, because its neutral shade and relaxed silhouette make it effortlessly easy to pair with everything.

Clyde Trench Coat - Brown Gingham/ Ecru - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sezane
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat - Brown Gingham/ Ecru

Gingham never fails to impress. This ecru and brown checked coat will certainly make you stand out from the crowd. Pair with light wash denim jeans, a crisp white t-shirt and some leather loafers.

Clyde Trench Coat - Choco - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat - Choco

If you're a fan of leopard print, you'll love the lining of this rich brown trench. Roll up the sleeves to make the most of the playfully printed interior, and style with other leopard print staples.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

