Yes, a trench coat really is a spring essential - Olivia Colman’s longline one completes a jeans and white top outfit in style
Regardless of how you style a trench coat, we’re convinced that they’re something everyone should have in their wardrobe for spring.
Neutral, timeless and lightweight, trenches feel effortlessly cool and take even a jeans-and-T-shirt outfit to another level. In Olivia Colman’s case, it was jeans and a white shirt that a trench coat recently elevated.
The Hollywood icon wore a longline beige trench to the Roger Vivier Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 presentation at Paris Fashion Week in March and it oozed sophistication.
Cropped trench coats are proving particularly popular right now, but there’s something to be said for a longer length design like Olivia’s. Not only do they give you extra coverage (and we all need that on a breezy spring day) but they help elongate your frame.
Shop Trench Coats Like Olivia Colman's
A belted trench coat is one of those pieces that will never go out of style and this one from & Other Stories is as classic as they come. The soft beige colour makes it very versatile and the storm flaps at the front and back and epaulettes at the shoulders are details we love to see with trenches. The self-tie belt can be tightened to accentuate your waist too.
This affordable trench coat also comes in a creamy-beige tone and falls to a midi length which is perfect for layering over longer dresses as well as wearing with jeans and trousers. It's lined and has notch lapels, whilst the long raglan sleeves have an adjustable tab and covered buckle at the cuffs.
Complete your spring outfits in a sophisticated way with this cotton-rich trench coat. It's double breasted like Olivia's coat and is fully lined for comfort. The belt is detachable and the epaulettes on the shoulders give a traditional feel. Pair with loafers, jeans and a classic white shirt.
Complete The Look
Also available in a light blue colourway, this cotton shirt has a ruffle collar, long sleeves and a rounded asymmetric hem. The ruffle detailing gives it a feminine feel, but is still very subtle. We'd tuck this into jeans or smart tailored trousers and add a pair of loafers or trainers.
The Nessa jeans are an update on HUSH's bestselling Agnes jeans and they have a wide leg with a lovely amount of volume. They're made from the same stretchy denim as the classic Agnes jeans which is so comfortable. The grey wash is great very similar to Olivia's jeans if you want to recreate her outfit.
With a delicate kitten heel and an elasticated slingback strap, these shoes will go with so many outfits. They're not so high that they feel too dressy to wear during the daytime and yet still give you some elevation. Pop on with a pair of jeans, a shirt and a trench to get an Olivia-esque ensemble.
Olivia Colman’s coat went right down to her ankles, but a midi length trench coat would also have this effect and is slightly more relaxed for every day. A longer coat also looks very put-together when it’s layered over a midi dress as they fall to a similar point.
For the presentation, the Oscar-winner went for a classic smart-casual outfit combination of jeans and a white shirt. Her jeans were a smokey grey tone and had statement pockets at the front and seams running across the knees.
If Olivia had worn them with a T-shirt and trainers, the jeans would have felt very relaxed and chic, but the shirt took them up a notch. It had a frilled pie crust collar and gorgeous pleats running down the front, as well as hints of lace.
The contrast between the feminine shirt and loose, boyfriend style jeans was wonderful and the trench coat was totally in-keeping with the neutral colour palette. The actor finished off her ensemble at Paris Fashion Week with black court shoes and a matching bag.
The heels had bold buckle adornments on the pointed toes giving them a glamorous edge. Olivia wore her bag slung over the crook of her arm and the glinting metal strap hung downwards and caught the light.
Each item in this outfit was minimalist and incredibly considered. This is the key to Parisian styling so it’s no wonder that Olivia Colman took this approach for her appearance during fashion week in the French capital.
A post shared by Roger Vivier (@rogervivier)
A photo posted by on
However, you don’t need to be so pared-back when you’re wearing a trench coat like hers if that doesn’t fit with your personal style. The beauty of a trench coat is that it works with so many different outfits, both off-duty and formal.
If you wear a lot of bright colours and patterns then a longer beige or black trench coat would still look sensational with your go-tos. Trenches will never go out of style and are a great piece to reach for when you need a jacket but don’t want to get too warm in spring.
The event attended by Olivia showcased Roger Vivier’s AW 25/26 collection which is inspired by the timeless elegance and duality of the rose. We think her outfit was definitely on-theme as ‘timeless elegance’ sums it up perfectly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
