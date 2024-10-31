Who knew Sienna Miller's dreamy M&S collection would be our Christmas wardrobe obsession? Here are the 3 outfits we're shopping
From sparkly sequin dresses to velvet tailoring this collection has it all
As we step into the festive season, M&S has brought us the ultimate gift—a glamorous collection designed in collaboration with none other than Sienna Miller. This second collection has just arrived in time for the party season ahead, and this feels like the perfect way to make an entrance this winter.
M&S is truly earning it's reputation as one of the best British clothing brands. This collection offers everything we love about the festive period—elegance, boldness, and a touch of sparkle. With 35 standout pieces that perfectly capture Miller's iconic vintage style, these pieces are simply dreamy, and ideal if you're on the hunt for the best Christmas party outfits. Whether you're planning on going bold this festive period with vibrant shades or sequins or you're channelling a more refined feel with black lace and tailoring, this collection is the place to shop.
A standout feature of the collection is that it directly draws from Sienna's personal style archive. Each piece truly feels personal to Miller, making it even more exciting that we get to shop her iconic looks for high-street prices. With silver sequins reminiscent of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, a faux fur jacket with buckles inspired by Miller's punky pirate boots from the early 2000s, and much more. Here are our favourite 9 pieces, or directly shop the collection here.
Sienna Miller X M&S - Wild on Tailoring
Whether you're headed to a special occasion or going into the office, this tiger print blazer offers a modern take on a go-to classic that's elegant and chic. Pair with the matching trousers for a winning look.
You could pair these tiger printed trousers with the matching blazer, or with the chicest black blouse and slingback heels. These are a fabulous statement staple that you'll reach for time and time again.
Sienna Miller X M&S - Sequin Dress and Heels
Bring some drama to your Christmas outfits with these sleek chain detailed heels, pair with the sequin mini dress, and a clutch bag for a look to remember.
The silver sequin mini dress is a dream come true! Perfect for attending parties, special occasions or even for wearing on Christmas day. Add some black leather ballet flats and some sparkly jewellery for the ultimate look.
M&S have been nailing faux fur recently, and this slightly cropped black number offers the perfect blend of vintage sophistication. Wear during the day with a pair of the best wide leg jeans and leather ankle boots, or for an evening look, layer over a sequin mini dress.
Sienna Miller X M&S - Lace Blouse and Jeans
The first sight of velvet signals the festive period, and this delightful dark green blazer is simply perfect for winter styling. Plus there are matching wide leg trousers to create the
Featuring the chicest high neck and statement sleeves this intricate lace blouse adds a touch of elegance to your cold weather looks. Layer underneath a tailored blazer and pair with wide leg trousers and finish off with heels.
Sienna Miller comments, "This second collection is very much a party edit for the festive season. It’s got tailoring, faux fur, party dresses, statement prints, embellishment, co-ordinating accessories and also my favourite jeans from the first collection, in two new washes. ". For anyone looking to add a touch of Sienna's signature vintage, bohemian glamour to their wardrobe, this is the ultimate Christmas treat.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
