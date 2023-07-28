Princess Lilibet has her very own 'Lili Land' at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California home

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Lilibet, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has her very own 'Lili Land' at their California home, Harry has revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happily raising their family in the US, after leaving the UK and stepping down as senior royals back in 2020.

In his controversial memoir, which included a series of bombshells about the royal family, Harry opened up about life in California with his and Meghan's two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Revealing that Lilibet, who was born in June 2021, has her very own 'Lili Land' in their kitchen, Harry recalled the moment a Hummingbird flew into the kitchen. He wrote, "[The hummingbird] swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals."

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan recently opened up about how having Lili 'changed everything' for her, despite having already been a mom to son Archie.

In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, titled Good wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom, Meghan spoke to the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau as well as Pamela Aldon and Sam Jay about motherhood.

"I first just had Archie," she said, before going on to compare her experience of being his mother to being Lilibet’s mom too.

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) A photo posted by on

Meghan explained, "Now I'm a mom of a daughter and whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did, I see the world differently through how she's going to see the world and how she's going to look at certain women as role models."

"And when I look at a lot of women I'm speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that," the Duchess added.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

This heartfelt revelation from the mom-of-two came just a few weeks after Meghan shared her hopes for Lilibet’s future on Archetypes. Here she expressed her desire for Lilibet to be “educated and smart” and to be proud of both of these attributes rather than shying away from them as Meghan and Paris Hilton discussed the connotations surrounding the word "bimbo" and the stereotype it conjures.

Meanwhile, Harry's memoir is continuing to smash records - but the latest one might not be one that Harry is too happy about - as it’s reported the memoir has become one of the most binned books by holidaymakers.

While Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began in 1998, according to holiday operator On The Beach, Harry’s book is being binned and left behind in droves by unimpressed holidaymakers.