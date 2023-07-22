Prince Harry’s Spare is still setting records months after release – but this new record is one he might not be happy about
Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir set records when it was released… but now it’s being binned in record-numbers
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It went on to sell over three million copies in its first week of release – easily breaking previous records and setting a nearly unbreakable literary record – and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all, Spare, continues to break records six months on. However, this newest record isn’t one that the Duke of Sussex will likely be as proud of, as it’s reported Harry’s book has become one of the most binned books by holidaymakers.
- Prince Harry’s book is reportedly being binned and left behind in hotels across Europe, suggesting many readers are left unimpressed with the tome
- A top holiday company has reported that hotels across hotspots including Greece and Spain are reporting hundreds of copies of Spare are being left behind or put in the trash
- In other royal news, Prince George’s birthday portrait has royal fans saying the same thing
It became the fastest selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began in 1998, but it might be fair to assume many of those who bought Prince Harry’s Spare have no intention of re-reading it.
That’s because, according to holiday operator On The Beach, Harry’s book is being binned and left behind in droves by unimpressed holidaymakers.
Hundreds of copies have reportedly been left behind at hotels across destinations including Spain, Greece and Turkey.
Chief customer officer Zoe Harris has said in a press release, “We've never witnessed anything quite like it. Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare.”
“We thought it was funny at first but, over the past few months, several other hotels have been sending the books back.”
She adds that the company now has “bookcases full of them” and that she has been forced to ask hotels to “please stop sending them over otherwise we'll never get rid of them all.”
The holiday company said it would be giving away the discarded copies online.
Prince Harry’s Spare was a literary sensation when it was finally released after much anticipation and headline-generating in January 2023.
The book sold almost half a million copies in the UK alone in its first week on sale, making it the fastest-selling nonfiction book since records began.
The impressive figures were confirmed by Nielsen, who reported the Duke of Sussex’s scandalous tell-all sold a total of 467,183 print copies through UK retailers in its first week of release, making it rocket to the top of the charts – and that was before factoring in eBook and audiobook sales.
Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House (PRH) UK, said the book had sold 750,000 copies in the UK across all formats – hardbacks, ebooks and audiobooks – in its first week.
When you factor in sales elsewhere, the Duke’s book broke records previously set by the likes of President Obama.
It was reported at the time Spare had sold a combined 1,430,000 copies on its first day on sale in the US, Canada and the UK, overtaking Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, which had previously recorded the biggest first-day sales for the publisher.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
The Royal Family are 'terrified' to tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anything about the coronation as they fear their 'everything’s for sale' mentality will lead to leaks
"Every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified in order to get them a profit" says royal expert
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to make a Coronation attendance decision within the next two weeks
Prince Harry and Meghan's Coronation decision remains unclear but here's the interesting reason why we'll know their plan within two weeks
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
August Brooksbank looks just like Prince Harry in latest sweet snap shared by Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie posted a sweet picture of her son August
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Meghan Markle teams up with Spanish chef for 'captivating' new project alongside Michelle Obama
Meghan has been working on a new and exciting project
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'hoping' Buckingham Palace would announce Archie and Lilibet's new titles before they did
Harry and Meghan were reportedly hoping that the Palace would 'jump the gun' says royal expert
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are negotiating the terms of their coronation attendance
Compromises will have to be made if the Californian couple are to attend the historic event
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Succession star Brian Cox discusses royal rift claiming Meghan Markle had 'ambitions' to be a Princess
Brian Cox's opinion of the Royal Family is pretty clear as he discusses Megxit during an interview ahead of final season of Succession
By Aoife Hanna • Published